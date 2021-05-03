York College acquires more housing, buys Mahoney House

YORK – According to college officials, York College closed May 1 on the purchase of Mahoney House, a five-minute walk from the campus. The building will provide residential housing for students starting January 2022.

The building had served as an assisted living facility since it was built in 1985 but was closed by its corporate operator in late 2020. The college will renovate the interior and expand the parking lot during the next several months. When complete, it will be able to house up to 78 students.

The college had been evaluating several options to provide new housing to meet growing demand due to the college’s record enrollments reached in recent years.

“Living on campus is a signature component of the traditional York College experience,” President Sam Smith said. “When we learned about the closure of Mahoney House we contacted the owner to express our interest in the facility.

“After we complete a renovation, the property will provide students an updated housing option that includes large living spaces, private restrooms and great spaces for student events,” President Smith said. “With our continued focus on growth, this new residence hall will enable us to reach our goals.”