York city sales tax receipts continue to trend above projections, past totals

York water tower

YORK – The City of York’s sales tax receipts continue to trend above projections and past totals for the same timeframes.

The city took in $406,006.97 for the month of July – which is the highest monthly total in this fiscal year, so far. There are only two months left in this fiscal year.

This July’s total was also $27,423 higher than what was seen in July of 2021, which is a 6.75% increase.

The receipts in July reflect transactions that took place in May.

The city is well on its way to having a year-end total that is higher than last year’s. In the 2020-21 fiscal year (which runs October through September), the city took in $4,050,999. With two months left in this fiscal year, the city has already taken in $3,662,909.

In the last 12 months, the city’s taken in $4.4 million, compared to $3.9 million in the 12-month period before that. That’s a 10% increase.

For July, the city’s LB 357 funds came in at $135,335.66. That is the highest amount for a single month in this current fiscal year.

