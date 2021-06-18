York City Councilman Clarence Hoffman resigns position

YORK – York City Councilman Clarence Hoffman has officially resigned his position.
The announcement was made during this week’s regular meeting of the council and the sitting councilmembers were asked to approve the resignation, which they did.
Mayor Barry Redfern read a statement from Hoffman in which he said his resignation would be effective immediately and that “it has been an honor to serve.”
“I want to thank Clarence for his service on the council, to the city and to the community where he has worn many hats and done a lot in a lot of different ways,” the mayor said.
Hoffman has been a member of the York City Council since 2016. He was elected to the council in the 2015 election cycle and took the oath for the first time in January, 2016. He ran for reelection in the last election cycle and was voted back in, taking his second oath of office last December.
Hoffman has been the owner/operator of Penner’s Tire and Auto Inc., since 1972.
Over the years, he has also been a member of the York Jaycees and Sunrise Sertoma and he’s served in many capacities at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church and School in York.
During the last election cycle, Hoffman was asked what he felt are the most positive aspects about living and work in the York community. He responded: “Housing has taken a nice big jump in the past few years. There are employment opportunities in many fields for all who are seeking work. Our education system in York is very good. We have excellent public and parochial schools along with York College the opportunities for our young people are here. The medical facilities are staffed with fine doctors and nurses along with all of the specialists who come in so we do not need to travel out of town. Last but not least we have a variety of churches that have room for all in need spiritual guidance. That is a blessing I pray that all people of York are using.”
Hoffman’s resignation creates a vacant council seat. Mayor Redfern will be tasked with bringing forward the name of someone he would like to be appointed and the council will have to approve that appointment in order for it to be official.
York City Attorney Charles Campbell said the next step is to declare a vacancy at the next council meeting. At that point, the mayor will have four weeks in which to bring forward an appointment and have the vacancy be filled.