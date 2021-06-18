York City Councilman Clarence Hoffman resigns position

YORK – York City Councilman Clarence Hoffman has officially resigned his position.

The announcement was made during this week’s regular meeting of the council and the sitting councilmembers were asked to approve the resignation, which they did.

Mayor Barry Redfern read a statement from Hoffman in which he said his resignation would be effective immediately and that “it has been an honor to serve.”

“I want to thank Clarence for his service on the council, to the city and to the community where he has worn many hats and done a lot in a lot of different ways,” the mayor said.

Hoffman has been a member of the York City Council since 2016. He was elected to the council in the 2015 election cycle and took the oath for the first time in January, 2016. He ran for reelection in the last election cycle and was voted back in, taking his second oath of office last December.

Hoffman has been the owner/operator of Penner’s Tire and Auto Inc., since 1972.

Over the years, he has also been a member of the York Jaycees and Sunrise Sertoma and he’s served in many capacities at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church and School in York.