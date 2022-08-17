York City Council to consider downtown improvement requests

YORK – The York City Council will consider several downtown improvement grant requests when they meet in regular session this Thursday night.

Property owners are seeking downtown revitalization grants for 208 East Fourth Street, 623 North Grant Avenue and 817 North Lincoln Avenue.

The city is currently in the third phase of the downtown revitalization program, which has been ongoing – through earlier phases – for several years. Because of this project, a great number of downtown properties have received major facelifts and many buildings have had their historic nuances restored.

Last November, it was announced the city had been awarded $435,000 for the third phase through this highly competitive grant program through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

The city’s first two rounds were highly successful, as $1.4 million in improvements were done in York’s downtown area.

This phase is nearly complete, as a large number of projects have already been approved.

Also on Thursday night’s agenda for the city council:

• A special designated alcoholic license application will be considered for Sunset Bowl for a beer garden during Yorkfest.

• Two more special designated alcoholic license applications will be considered for Sip and Stroll on Sept. 29. A large number were already approved. The additional ones will be for the York Chamber of Commerce at McNeill Floral and Impulse Salon and Spa.

• An ordinance, regarding an annexation requested by Chris and Aislee Grant, will receive its third reading.

• An ordinance regarding sewer rates will get its first reading.

• A resolution will be presented which would authorize the mayor to sign the annual Certification of Program Compliances for the Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards.

• The appointment of Chad Maddox to the Anna Bemis Palmer Museum Advisory Board will be considered.

• And Derek Dauel is scheduled to address the council regarding food trucks’ ability to operate within York and a permit process to allow operation on public lots.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting which will start at 1 p.m., in the council chambers.