York City Council candidate forum to be held

YORK – A political forum, featuring the candidates for York City Council running in this year’s General Election, will be held Monday, Oct. 24, at the Kilgore Library in York.

The forum will be hosted by the York News-Times and KAWL/KOOL radio.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the forum itself to start at 7 p.m. It is anticipated the forum will wrap up by 8:30 p.m.

The candidates this election are Christi Lones, Jeff Pieper, Scott VanEsch, Steve Postier, Vicki Northrop and Jeff McGregor.

To open the forum, each candidate will get two minutes to introduce himself or herself, as well as talk about why he or she is running for a seat on the York City Council.

The forum will be conducted in the same format that has been used in the past. Questions will be written by YNT staff and those will be placed in a bowl. The moderators will randomly pick a question, without knowing what it says, for a particular candidate to answer. The candidates will take turns answering the randomly drawn questions. No one will know who will get what question as the format goes along, which will help avoid redundancy and promote fairness.

At the end, each candidate will have one minute for a conclusion.

This will be a public event, with people being able to attend in person, listen to the radio, watch/listen online and read it in written form in the newspaper. This is an important event, in order for the public to hear from the candidates their views and intentions for running for city council seats. There are four seats open with six candidates in this contested race.