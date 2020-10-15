York City Administrator Joe Frei announces resignation/retirement

YORK – York City Administrator Joe Frei announced his resignation/retirement Thursday night during the regular meeting of the York City Council.

Mayor Barry Redfern said Frei had already informed the city’s department heads that he intended to resign from the position, but would stay on for a period of time until a new administrator was hired.

At Thursday night's meeting, Frei said that he will be looking to transition over the course of time, but that it's time to move on.

Frei became the city administrator in York on Feb. 16, 2017. He was recommended for the position by then-mayor, Orval Stahr, and was approved by the city council.

Frei was the Columbus city administrator from 1999 to 2005.

Frei had also worked for the city of O’Fallon, Ill., where he was involved in public works and served as an interim city administrator.

He had also been the vice-president of development in the St. Louis National Stockyards Co., during which the 425-acre facility was prepared for development after the livestock operations ceased.

He had also been the city manager in Highland, Illinois; the city administrator in Pocahontas, Iowa; and the assistant to the city administrator in Ankeny, Iowa.