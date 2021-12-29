York cheerleaders, Dukettes donate blankets

YORK -- York General Hospital is grateful to the York High School Dukettes Dance Team and High School Cheerleaders for the donation of beautiful handmade blankets. Each year these groups create blankets for our young pediatric patients treated throughout the hospital. The students are under the direction of sponsors Betsy Forbis and Oliva Alberts.

According to Forbis, “The Cheerleaders were unable to be here for the blanket drop off. I speak for both the Dukettes and the Cheerleaders when I say that the girls love knowing that a warm blanket can cheer up a young patient.”