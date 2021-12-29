 Skip to main content
York cheerleaders, Dukettes donate blankets
York cheerleaders, Dukettes donate blankets

Blanket donation

Members of the York Cheerleaders and Dukettes Dance Team recently donated blankets to York General pictured are: (front row from left) Dukettes Kadence Foreman, Bailey Tjaden, Oliva Linhart, Elizabeth Reorda; (middle row) Dukettes Cordelia Cole, Brynn Hirschfeld, Whitney Polak and Piper Fernau (back row) Dukettes Sponsor Betsy Forbis, Dukette Ava Ziemba, COO/CNO Jenny Obermier, Emergency Department Director Jen Hirschfeld, Obstetrics Director Carle Conard, and Med/Surg Director Cheryl Eklund.

 Photo provided by York General

YORK -- York General Hospital is grateful to the York High School Dukettes Dance Team and High School Cheerleaders for the donation of beautiful handmade blankets. Each year these groups create blankets for our young pediatric patients treated throughout the hospital. The students are under the direction of sponsors Betsy Forbis and Oliva Alberts.

According to Forbis, “The Cheerleaders were unable to be here for the blanket drop off. I speak for both the Dukettes and the Cheerleaders when I say that the girls love knowing that a warm blanket can cheer up a young patient.”

Tags

