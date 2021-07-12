York Chamber continues events without a pause

YORK- Just one week after the 15th annual Firecracker Frenzy, the York Chamber of Commerce is back in action to prepare more events for the York community this weekend.
Madonna Mogul is the director of the Chamber. Mogul has been in her current position for the past 10 and a half years. Some of her main tasks include hosting various programming throughout the year.
“I’ve lived in York since 1985, Mogul said.” I loved the community. When the position came about, I was thrilled to transition to the Chamber.”
Last weekend, Mogul worked with her Firework Frenzy committee who consisted of Chairperson Sue Ann Romohr, and committee members, Gene Curtis, Max Country, Nancy Davidson, Brynley DeRiese, Alison Graham, Dianna Groenke, Heather Hultgrien, Marilyn Jackman, Trent Linabery, Ray McKenna, Tony North, Bob Sautter, and Jack Vincent.
The committee worked to hold Firecracker Frenzy for people around the county to view. Mogul said the event turned out well, and that the parking lot was filled with cars.
While at Firecracker Frenzy, people were able to purchase t-shirts and make donations that will go directly to the show for next July. The estimated gross income of sales and donations was $32,000.
There were a few changes this year. The first one was a new shoot team due to the retirement of the previous team.
“We did a few things early on in the summer that we normally don’t do,” Mogul said. “We scheduled a walkthrough with the scheduler so they could see the things we do. Other than that, there was not a heartbeat missed.”
Mogul said they received mostly positive feedback from visitors, and that there was a constant aerial display that people wanted. Most of the feedback received was for the execution behind-the scenes.
“We get different feedback on things,” Mogul said. “Our concessions people get feedback from year to year. This year, they chose to do tents in various location rather than just roaming concessions.”
The Chamber works with the York Public Works Department and the York Police Department each year to make the events more efficient and friendly for the public.
“I love seeing the smiling faces and seeing the families enjoy something as a part of the community,” Mogul said. “This is part of why we are here. We have a great community and events like this celebrate that.”
This weekend, the Chamber is hosting balloon days and the annual sidewalk sales for the merchants. There will also be a water balloon fight at the end of the weekend.
“A few years back, we noticed that the library and Parks and Rec had activities going on at this time,” Mogul said. “We decided to package them together into one event that became known as Balloon Days.
Mogul said she is blessed with a fantastic team at the Chamber, and that she couldn’t do everything without their help.
“We’ve been working on this weekend for months all while working on Firecracker Frenzy,” Mogul said. “We are typically working on two or four events at one time.”
Transportation Exploration is also going to be held this weekend at the Holthus Convention Center with help from Parks and Rec and the convention center.
The organizers have a free tethered hot air balloon ride planned for the children that will bring them up in the air about 15 or 20 feet. The pilot also has tickets available for adults to purchase for real hot air balloon rides later that day.
“These events emphasize our community,” Mogul said. “A lot of the events are meant to increase traffic into our stores. Putting them in a fun environment helps people not feel pressured.”
Mogul said that York is unique in the sense of the community it has.
“I’ve lived in a small town in the panhandle of Nebraska for four years,” Mogul said. “The sense of community wasn’t as strong as it is here. We are intertwined with everything. We support our schools, local businesses, and our faith communities.”
Mogul said she has lived in York longer than anywhere else, and that she considers it home.