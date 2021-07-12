York Chamber continues events without a pause

“We did a few things early on in the summer that we normally don’t do,” Mogul said. “We scheduled a walkthrough with the scheduler so they could see the things we do. Other than that, there was not a heartbeat missed.”

Mogul said they received mostly positive feedback from visitors, and that there was a constant aerial display that people wanted. Most of the feedback received was for the execution behind-the scenes.

“We get different feedback on things,” Mogul said. “Our concessions people get feedback from year to year. This year, they chose to do tents in various location rather than just roaming concessions.”

The Chamber works with the York Public Works Department and the York Police Department each year to make the events more efficient and friendly for the public.

“I love seeing the smiling faces and seeing the families enjoy something as a part of the community,” Mogul said. “This is part of why we are here. We have a great community and events like this celebrate that.”

This weekend, the Chamber is hosting balloon days and the annual sidewalk sales for the merchants. There will also be a water balloon fight at the end of the weekend.