York celebrates season with Heart of Holidays festival

YORK -- The Christmas charm was felt all around the York City Auditorium for its Heart of Holiday Festival on Sunday. The auditorium could have easily fit the bill as a setting from a Hallmark Christmas movie.

The festival had a full schedule of entertainment, food and activities that put the community in the holiday spirit starting with sensational tap dancing by the York Dance Company.

There were sounds of Christmas music to be heard in and outside of the auditorium from the clop, clop of horse-drawn wagon rides to sounds of children giggling at the sight of Santa riding in on a firetruck.

The ice skating rink was the centerpiece of the winter dreamworld, where some guests took to the rink like pros and others took a fall to the nose. Either way, it was a memorable experience for many. Families sipped on hot cocoa as they listened to sweet melodies of carolers and enjoyed the sights of reindeer.

In the auditorium, there was a litany of activities such as story time with York High School graduates Garrett Snodgrass and Karlee Seevers and sugar cookie decorating. Children waited in lines to play holiday games such as cornhole and Christmas tree ring toss as the adults waited to become prize winners of the raffle drawings.

Families took home souvenirs to bottle up that magical feeling forever. There were family portraits to take home and the Teddy Bear Mobile was there for the youth to create their own stocking stuffers. There were several photo opportunities with the man in red, as well as a giant snow globe with synthetic snow. The Christmas film, “The Grinch,” followed by snowball fight, was much enjoyed. The evening closed with a balloon drop and Christmas Lights Cruise Night.

Head organizer, Nancy Davidson, said the highlight of the event was people in the York community coming together as a family.

“The festival over exceeded my expectations as a first year event,” said Davidson. “We had a wonderful time putting this on for the community.”

The event was a unified effort of individuals and businesses with the end goal of bringing families and the community together for the holidays. Committee members of the Heart of the Holidays Festival were Bre Ronne Egr, Sue Ann Romohr, Wally Byrne, Jason Hirschfeld and Nancy Davidson.

Davidson shared, “Christmas is a wonderful time to bring opportunities together for families, churches, charities, businesses and the entire York community. It reminds us what the purpose of the season is for.”