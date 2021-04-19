York boys at Bristol -- Local racers compete at iconic NASCAR track

YORK – Nineteen-degree banking in the corners.
A 50-foot racing surface.
Overhead and all around, a historic coliseum from which racing history has been witnessed.
Normally, the historic and iconic view from the track of Bristol Motor Speedway is only viewed by NASCAR stars.
But all that changed when it was announced 20,000 cubic yards of Tennessee dirt were going to be trucked in, to create a temporary dirt surface. The intention was to attract the best of the best in dirt track racing from across the nation – in celebration of Bristol’s 60th anniversary.
Organizers said the event “was history making as it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many grassroots racers to experience dirt track racing at such a tradition-rich race track as Bristol.”
Answering the call for talent were Cory Dumpert, a lifelong racer from York, and Spencer Galaway, a relatively new racer, also from York.
Hundreds upon hundreds of dirt track racers in various classes started getting on board. When the registrations were completed, 1,225 North American racers had responded – which included Dumpert and Galaway.
So many Weekend Warriors were making the trip to Tennessee from tracks like Junction Motor Speedway – to have an opportunity to race where icons have made their marks.
Dumpert’s been racing since he was 7 years old. He’s earned multiple championships over the years. He’s raced at many venues. But the idea of going to Bristol was both daunting and exhilarating.
Dumpert was one of 158 entries in the 604 Late Model class on the “World’s Fastest Half Mile.”
What did this seasoned racer feel when he first pulled out onto the Bristol track?
“Really, I was speechless,” Dumpert said. “It’s way bigger in person. Oh, and the atmosphere is insane. To get to the track, you have to first drive under the stadium, through a tunnel, and then you come out into the stadium and I guess I just suddenly felt like a little kid. It was wild.
“I’ve been racing since I was a kid and I never thought I’d ever get to a place like Bristol,” Dumpert continued. “I mean, this is the same track where Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon have raced. There’s just so much history there. And there I was, racing on dirt, right in the middle of it all.”
With so many racers and so many races, there was little time for practice.
“We got to practice just a few laps each day,” Dumpert explained. “Really, we just lined up for our heat races and prayed.”
The structure of the process was to run heats and last chances – with scoring based on passing and finishing points. The end goal was to make it as far as possible and hopefully to The Big Show.
After days of racing – and some rain delays – Dumpert was sitting high in points. He qualified for the A Main.
And he was among racers from all over.
“I thought 17 hours was a long distance to travel, but there were people from a lot farther away than that, who I was competing against,” Dumpert said. “There were all levels of experience. Heck, some of them were NASCAR racers.”
The Big Show Arrived.
“You know, a race track is a race track,” Dumpert said. “You’re in your car, you’re in your zone, you look at the track and you are ready to do what you always do. But, at Bristol, there’s the stadium around it. That’s intimidating. When I looked up – wow. And it’s so loud. It’s like you are in a fish bowl and everything is so magnified and amplified. It’s just so cool.”
Going out onto the track also brought a weird sense of seclusion because each driver was really on his own as the pit area was so far away.
“From where we were parked, it took about 3/8 of a mile just to get to the staging area and then another ½ mile to get to the track,” Dumpert explained. “So you are really about a mile away from your pit area and your crew. Basically, whatever you could put on your race car was all you could take with you,” as far as parts, tires, etc.
“You really couldn’t concentrate on your emotion,” Dumpert continued. “I just thought, ‘This is really happening. I just tried to stay calm. I was doing this with professionals and I’m just a guy from Small Town, Nebraska.”
Well, this self-proclaimed “guy from Small Town, Nebraska” crossed the last checkered flag in a very impressive 14th place.
Was Dumpert aware so many people were supporting him from afar – watching via live streaming well into the night?
“My phone has never blown up so much,” Dumpert said, laughing. “So many people were watching back here. It was great to have so much support back home.”
Meanwhile, Galaway was among 154 entries in the Sport Mods.
“I saw online that this Bristol event was going to happen,” Galaway recalled. “As I understand it, it was 20 years ago when they put dirt down on Bristol. And I thought it’s going to be another 20 years before they do that again, if ever. I just thought, “Oh, my God, what an experience.’ It’s a one time in your life type of thing. And I heard Cory (Dumpert) was going. We’ve been friends a long time and I thought I’d go, we could help each other out.”
How did Galaway feel, in those first moments on the Bristol track?
“I had anxiety for sure,” Galaway said. “It’s absolutely the fastest I’ve ever gone on a dirt track. It’s just so fast and so big. And think about this – I’m used to trees and fields in the outfield. This was in the middle of a massive coliseum. In my class, at the McCool Junction Motor Speedway, we’re probably going 75-80 mph. At Bristol, it was probably 100-110 mph. It’s so much faster.”
He echoed Dumpert’s nervousness about being so far removed from the pit area.
“We had to go so far, just to get to the track,” Galaway said. “Really, most of the time, we were sitting in the pre-stage area all by ourselves. It was nerve-racking.
Especially for Galaway, as he had to work on his carburetor, all by himself, without a pit crew, while in the line-up for his heat race.
“Before the green flags, I’d think, ‘Why am I doing this?’ and then after each race was over, I’d think, ‘This is the coolest thing ever.’ Sometimes I felt like I was taking a knife to a gunfight,” Galaway said, chuckling. “When I’d go out, I was nervous and scared. But when it was all done, I said it was the best thing I’d ever done.
“I think part of the anxiety was because I had so much time to think before we could go out,” Galaway continued. “Then you pull out of the tunnel and Holy Moly, that track is huge. And there were so many people there. But once the officials tell you it’s time, you do what you have to do.”
Galaway had an impressive showing – finishing 22nd in his class.
“I missed the last chance race due to a flat rear tire,” Galaway said. “But I did better than I thought I would. I went for the experience and I certainly got that.
“Being a guy from York, Nebraska, I never thought this type of experience could happen for me,” Galaway said. “And it’s probably never going to happen again. For being a Weekend Warrior guy, it was just amazing. I’m glad we held our own and did the best we could.”
Dumpert agrees.
“It’s something I will never, ever forget,” Dumpert said.
Both thank all their sponsors, their financial and emotional supporters.
“Without all the support, this event or any of our racing events wouldn’t be possible,” Dumpert said.
“I just so appreciate it,” Galaway added. “I just hope we made them proud.”