York boys at Bristol -- Local racers compete at iconic NASCAR track

“You really couldn’t concentrate on your emotion,” Dumpert continued. “I just thought, ‘This is really happening. I just tried to stay calm. I was doing this with professionals and I’m just a guy from Small Town, Nebraska.”

Well, this self-proclaimed “guy from Small Town, Nebraska” crossed the last checkered flag in a very impressive 14th place.

Was Dumpert aware so many people were supporting him from afar – watching via live streaming well into the night?

“My phone has never blown up so much,” Dumpert said, laughing. “So many people were watching back here. It was great to have so much support back home.”

Meanwhile, Galaway was among 154 entries in the Sport Mods.

“I saw online that this Bristol event was going to happen,” Galaway recalled. “As I understand it, it was 20 years ago when they put dirt down on Bristol. And I thought it’s going to be another 20 years before they do that again, if ever. I just thought, “Oh, my God, what an experience.’ It’s a one time in your life type of thing. And I heard Cory (Dumpert) was going. We’ve been friends a long time and I thought I’d go, we could help each other out.”

How did Galaway feel, in those first moments on the Bristol track?