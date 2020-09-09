York believed named by 1855 legislature

Editor’s note: This was published in the York Daily News-Times on July 10, 1970, in commemoration of the community’s anniversary.
Some of Nebraska’s 93 counties were named after presidents; some after famous generals. Still others were named in honor of early day national and state leaders. A few drew their names from Indian tribes; others from the wild animals that once roamed the plains.
But it appears that Lancaster and York Counties got their names from the Nebraska Legislature of 1855 – names of towns and families in English history.
But since the name of York was applied before there were any settlers in the county, it is assumed among early historians that an Englishman was a member of the 1855 name-dealing legislature.
A.D. Jones was a member of the 1855 legislature and chairman of a committee on defining the boundaries and giving names to new counties. Jones was from Douglas County.
Jones, according to a public library in Omaha, was born in Philadelphia, Penn., on Jan. 30, 1814. A Nebraska handbook makes a brief mention that York County was named after York, England, but gives no reason for it.
Nowhere does history show that Jones was of English descent but if it was he who chose the name for York County, he would be proud to know that the county has borne the name with honor for more than a century.
