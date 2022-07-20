York Balloon Days start with a splash at the York Aquatic Center

YORK -- Families took advantage of a day in paradise at the York Family Aquatic Center (YFAC) to kick off the annual Balloon Days celebration.

York Parks and Recreation provided flamingo ring toss, beach themed inflatables and yard games for all to enjoy.

There was a cannon ball competition judged by York Parks and Rec staff. Swimmers flipped, twisted and dived every which way off of the diving board.

On the lawn, kids “got low” in a fun game of limbo, and lined up to slide on a Slip ‘N Slide.

The concession stands were also open with a freezer full of popsicles, the ultimate summer treat.

There were about 350 attendees who came out for a fun, cool down at YFAC’s beach party.

That evening, York Parks and Rec showcased the movie “Luca” on a projector screen. Families enjoyed popcorn, treats and night of swimming under the stars at the YFAC.