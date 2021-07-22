York Balloon Days bring on the good times

YORK -- A giant water balloon fight is held every year in downtown York, and this year included 2,560 water balloons along with York Fire Department’s water shower.

“This is year five of the city-wide balloon fight all in collaboration with Balloon Days,” said director of York Parks and Rec Cheree Folts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As kids ducked and dived from flying water balloons and the York Fire Department doused them with water, laughter and joy filled the air. Diane Kelly and her grandson Liam Kelly have come to the balloon fight every year. Diane said, “After being cooped up for a year in their homes, the kids needed this.”

Kids of all ages dashed through puddles of water and slurped freeze pops brought by Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Crystal Wilson of York said, “This is amazing. It’s fun and safe, it’s good for the kids and the community. I just saw a kid fill up his shoe with water and use it as a bucket. I love this.”

The balloon fight was followed by a dive-in movie at 9 p.m. at the York Aquatic Center featuring a family favorite movie, “Finding Nemo.”

Getting bigger and better every year, York Balloon days once again left an impression.