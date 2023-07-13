The Broadway Academy from Sutton held their opening night of “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” in York at the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center Wednesday evening.

The comedic musical showcased the talents of young adults in Aurora, Schuyler, Sutton, and York’s very own.

Broadway academy is a nonprofit summer camp working out of the Allegro Wolf Arts Center. Students attending the camp are trained by professionals all around the country in voice, dancing and acting.

Show Director Taylor Eliason said, “Our goal is to bring a love of arts and a passion for storytelling through theater to small Nebraska communities.”

Eliason comes to Nebraska from New York. He shared how he has “had the opportunity to cruise ships, tour the nation with Broadway musicals and even perform on a Broadway stage.”

“My true passion is teaching and sharing the transformative experience that compassionate storytelling can wrought on a person,” said Eliason.

With this being Broadway Academy’s 10th year in training and educating young performers, they are mounting their first full scale musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee”, a Tony award winning musical.

If you are due for a laugh, this musical will not disappoint. Six peculiar, young adults contest for the championship title of the Putnam County Spelling Bee. Just as any other spelling bee, the Putnam Spelling Bee has attracted some odd individuals. In this case, the truth of each individual and how they got to spelling bee with their quirks and unusual talents, unfold in a humorous way. The key take away is that there is more to life than winning.

The cast includes 15 talented individuals and audience members are also brought on the stage to interact with cast.

To see what this show is all about, the last musical performance of the Putnam Spelling Bee will be held July 14th at 7:30 p.m. at the Allegro Wolf Arts Center in Sutton. They will also have two command performances of the music they have learned during camp on July 22nd at 7:30 p.m. and July 23rd p.m. at the Allegro Wolf Arts Center.

Eliason said if anyone is still interested, there are still spots available for the Broadway Academy that will until July 23rd. For more information, visit broadwayacademy.org.