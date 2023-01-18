York Area Children’s Museum recipient of Focus On York award

YORK – When warranted, the York Area Chamber of Commerce presents the Focus on York Award, which is given to individuals or organizations who have brought state, regional or national recognition to York. This award has only been presented a few times.

This year, it was given to the York Area Children’s Museum.

As said by nominators and during Tuesday night’s presentation, “The York Area Children's Museum has been a long-standing staple in the community of York since its founding by Karen Fillman and Kathy Seiboldt in 1999. For the last 24 years and counting, the mission of the York Area Children’s Museum has been to provide a safe, imaginative and affordable play opportunity for the youngest residents of the community of York and its countless visitors. YACM welcomes visitors from a vast array of cities across Nebraska, as well as out-of-state visitors.

“Volunteers within the community of York, the YACM board and the families of board members have united together to build a safe, constructive space for families to play, grow and connect. Many over the years have poured their hearts and souls in taking the best of YACM and making it even better by the donation of the space, time, funds, skills in building and designing, materials, etc. Because the museum is operated solely by volunteers, this keeps the admission fee at $1 per person. This fee was set in place upon its founding and still stands on that principle today of remaining a place of accessibility and affordability for all.

“Many facelifts and makeovers have been completed to improve the integrity of the museum over time, with the most recent major renovation in 2021. This renovation included paint throughout the entire space and enhancement of exhibits and exhibit accessories. On the terms of accessibility, YACM has been progressive in providing access for people of all differing abilities into the facility with the 2022 addition of an inclined platform wheelchair lift. This allows for safe and easy access into the facility.”