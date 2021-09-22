York Area Ag Hall of Fame Awards event approaching

YORK – Two plaques will be presented to the newest inductees to the York Area Ag Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1:30 p.m., in the historic church at the Wessels Living History Farm.

The plaques, featuring stories about the lives and contributions of the two new inductees, will join the 76 already in the permanent display in the Wessels antique tractor building.

At 1:30 p.m., there will be the presentation, with the inductees and their families receiving one plaque to take home and the second being placed on the permanent wall of fame. York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin will be the opening speaker, with York News-Times Publisher Carrie Colburn and York News-Times Managing Editor Melanie Wilkinson reading the stories about the new inductees. The plaques will be presented by a representative of Cornerstone Bank, which is this year’s sponsor.

The public is welcome to attend the event. After the presentation, those who attend will be able to see the other plaques that have been created over the past 22 years since the inception of the Ag Hall of Fame back in 1999.