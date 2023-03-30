YORK -- The American Gold Star Mothers of York are making sure loved ones who have bravely served the country are not forgotten. On Saturday, 11 Gold Star Mothers gathered to make Quilts of Valor for veterans and one of those recipients was 43- year-old Jessie Russel from Curtis, Nebraska.

While many Quilts of Valor are tangible gifts made with love and appreciation for veterans touched by war, Russel’s story is unique. She’s not only a veteran herself, but she lost her 23- year-old son to service in 2021.

Russel’s father, Robert Russel, and her grandfather, Gene Russel, both served in the army. She also pursued the Army after high school and served as a combat medic. It was an easy decision for her son, Garrett Grubbs, to make the decision to follow in his family’s footsteps.

Grubbs entered the service in November 2014 while still in high school. He began his basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina prior to his senior year. In 2016, he was sent to Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Joint Base San Antonio-Sam Houston in Texas. Grubbs’ military occupational specialty was combat medic. He continued to serve in the Nebraska Army National Guard and then transferred to United States Army Active Duty.

“I was so proud of him,” said Russel. “He was becoming a great young man.”

Russel joined the American Gold Star Mothers in December. She heard about the organization through casualty officers after Grubbs passed.

Russel said, “It’s really nice to be recognized by the American Gold Star Mothers. I am very humbled by all of the support. I know that many hours of hard work were put into that quilt, so this is a special moment for me and would be a special moment for my son.”

Barb Yllescas Vorthmann, president of the eastern and western Nebraska Gold Star Mothers, said the goal of American Gold Star Mothers is to be a listening ear and a light during the dark times for veterans. It’s also a “sisterhood” of mothers who can share the love and understanding “they are not alone.”

Vorthmann said, “Most of us lost our children in service. By being involved, it helps us heal and eases some of the anxiety and depression after having lost our loved ones.”

Vorthmann said the Nebraska Gold Star Mothers have presented 70 Quilts of Valor over the last couple of years. They have served 5,146 volunteer hours from shipping care packages to deployed service members and delivering meals to veterans’ homes and military bases to making veteran holiday cards.

“This is all non-paid,” said Vorthmann. “Every donation we receive goes back into our main projects for veterans and their families.”

The Faith Lutheran Church was the perfect spot to present Russel a Quilt of Valor, said Vorthmann. Two quilters from York, Alice Fritz and Anita Wochner, are York American Gold Star Mothers along with JoAnn Kuester. Kuester’s son had a heart attack aboard the USS Eisenhower while supporting operations in Iraq. She now serves as vice-president of the eastern and western Nebraska Gold Star Mothers.

Russel joined the sisterhood in December. She said being involved with Gold Star Mothers will allow her to support those who are going through the grieving process of their lost loved one.

“I am excited to volunteer and help other veterans,” said Russel. “They need the help, they need the support, they need to see a friendly face who understands and has gone through what they’ve gone through.”