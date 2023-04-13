YORK – With 14 minutes gone in the opening round game of the Central Conference tournament between the Seward Lady Jays and the York Dukes, the first goal in 114-minutes of action this week was scores.

It also was the only goal as York advanced to the Central Conference soccer semifinals with the 1-0 win.

This past Tuesday the Dukes and Lady Jays played 100 minutes without a goal, before York won the game in a shootout 1-0.

On Thursday night, York senior Tuva Franklin found herself in the right place and at the right time as she knocked in the rebound shot past the Seward keeper for the 1-0 win at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex. On the play senior Rylyn Cast was credited with the assist.

York head coach Rich Saxer said following the win on Tuesday, he expected that his team would get Seward’s best shot on Thursday and with the exception of the first half goal the two teams nearly mirrored Tuesday afternoon’s performance.

York (6-4) fired 22 shots to the Lady Jays’ five on Tuesday and York held Seward to no shots on Thursday while getting off nine of their own.

“It was two very good wins this week. We have had a lot of girls step up and contribute greatly. Just to make a few, Emily Aguilar has worked the ball around the middle of the field very well. Tuva continues to be a force on offense,” said Saxer. “And to not allow a shot on goal for a whole game says something about our defense. Abrielle Linder, Alyssa Alt, Mia Burke, and Lauryn Mattox are really playing well.”

Lauryn Mattox led the defense with nine steals, Josie Loosvelt added six and Franklin had four while Emily Aguilar was charted with three.

“We get to play on in the conference tournament.” said Saxer. “We’ll take on the best team (GINW) and give them our best shot.”