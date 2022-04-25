YNT to host county commissioner, sheriff candidate forum

YORK -- Each election year, when there are contested races for local offices, the York News-Times holds a live, in-person, special candidate forum right before the voters go to the polls.

With two exciting races to ultimately be decided during the May Primary Election, because all the candidates are Republicans, the same will take place this year.

Those races are for District 3 County Commissioner and York County Sheriff.

The candidates for District 3 County Commissioner are Brian Bedient, Steve Warren, John Prusia and Stan Boehr.

The candidates for York County Sheriff are Sheriff Paul Vrbka and Scott Wiemer.

This will be an opportunity for the public to hear from each candidate, as they introduce themselves, talk about why they are seeking office and answer questions about the positions.

The forum will be held Wednesday evening, April 27, at 6:30 p.m., at the Stone Creek Event Center in McCool Junction. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the forum starting at 6:30 p.m.

The York News-Times publisher and managing editor will be writing the questions which will be placed in bowls. No one will know what the questions are ahead of time.

The moderator will start the forum with each candidate being able to introduce himself.

Then the moderator will randomly draw a question and present that question to a candidate. This will provide the ability to avoid redundancy and no one will know which candidate will get which question.

There will be a timekeeper, to make sure each candidate gets two minutes to answer each of their questions.

At the end of the question/answer session, each candidate will get one additional minute to state one more time why they feel they are qualified for the position and why they are seeking votes.

This will be a great opportunity for local voters to hear from their candidates, right before going to the polls on May 10.