YNT Student of the Week: Kay Prigge, soon to be first generation teacher

Nebraska Lutheran instructor Cori Humann said, “Kay is a generous young woman who never shies away from helping people out when it is needed.”

On Sundays, Prigge volunteers as a Sunday school teacher. On weekdays, she works early in the morning, helping her classmates with homework. Prigge said when she would drop her little sister off at Trinity Lutheran School across from Nebraska Lutheran, she would be several minutes early at the high school which gave her enough time to help students who were struggling. Now, she meets with her classmates on a regular basis to study and provide assistance. It’s her contagious smile and her eagerness to help others succeed that makes her not only a great leader, but a great friend to many.

Serving others comes naturally to Prigge. She was a helping hand growing up and her teachers took note.

“My teachers told me I would make a good teacher someday because I was always assisting those around me,” she said.

Prigge credits her parents and her 91-year-old grandfather John Prigge who have taught her the importance of hard work and helping others.

“My role models are Jesus and my grandfather. My grandfather is 91 years old and he is still working hard on the farm. He has given me a lot of life advice,” said Prigge.