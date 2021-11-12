YNT Student of the Week: Kay Prigge, soon to be first generation teacher

Editor’s note: This is the first in a weekly series created by Naomy Snider, to recognize outstanding young people in the community. Officials from all the schools in the YNT footprint have been asked to submit nominations of youth achieving great things in the classroom and beyond.
WACO -- Drawing upon a passion for serving others, Nebraska Lutheran High School senior Kay Prigge envisions herself as becoming the first in her family to become an educator someday.
Prigge is the daughter of Rex and Amy Prigge from Gresham.
She has been reminiscing over the friendships she has made and people she has served over her high school career. Throughout her four years at Nebraska Lutheran High School, Prigge has been actively involved in volleyball, track, choir, National Honor Society and quiz bowl.
Prigge’s favorite high school memory was winning last year’s state quiz bowl competition with her classmates.
She has also made a lot of memories with her teammates on the volleyball team.
Prigge said, “I love my team and the bond we share with one another. This year we became really close. I’m going to miss making memories with them when I graduate.”
Prigge’s peers look up to her just as much as she looks up to them. She can often be described as friendly, funny, passionate and outgoing . She radiates joy and positivity wherever she goes and it never goes unnoticed.
Nebraska Lutheran instructor Cori Humann said, “Kay is a generous young woman who never shies away from helping people out when it is needed.”
On Sundays, Prigge volunteers as a Sunday school teacher. On weekdays, she works early in the morning, helping her classmates with homework. Prigge said when she would drop her little sister off at Trinity Lutheran School across from Nebraska Lutheran, she would be several minutes early at the high school which gave her enough time to help students who were struggling. Now, she meets with her classmates on a regular basis to study and provide assistance. It’s her contagious smile and her eagerness to help others succeed that makes her not only a great leader, but a great friend to many.
Serving others comes naturally to Prigge. She was a helping hand growing up and her teachers took note.
“My teachers told me I would make a good teacher someday because I was always assisting those around me,” she said.
Prigge credits her parents and her 91-year-old grandfather John Prigge who have taught her the importance of hard work and helping others.
“My role models are Jesus and my grandfather. My grandfather is 91 years old and he is still working hard on the farm. He has given me a lot of life advice,” said Prigge.
When she is not in the classroom or volunteering in her community, Prigge is getting lost in a good book or spending time outdoors with her family. Whenever she has pockets of time in her busy schedule, Prigge loves to go on bike rides and long runs. Prigge said she is motivated by her faith in Jesus. Her favorite thing about Nebraska Lutheran is the faith-based curriculum and attending chapel every morning.
Prigge said, “When I attend chapel, I forget about all the life-stressors like homework and assignments. It’s a time where I can reflect on what’s most important in life and that is having faith.”
After high school, Prigge plans on pursuing a degree in elementary education with a minor in math. She is undecided as to where she will attend to pursue that degree. She is excited to see what the next stage in life will bring.
The best advice Prigge has for underclassmen is, “Be yourself and enjoy every moment because it all goes by so fast.”