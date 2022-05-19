YNT Features Reporter Naomy Snider set to put stories in ink

YORK -- Concordia University graduate, and now features reporter for the York News-Times, Naomy Snider was busy hitting the books this spring as she was the first in her family to earn a bachelor's of science degree in business communication with a minor in journalism.

Born in the Dominican Republic, but raised in McCool Junction, Snider will always be Nebraskan at heart. Her parents are Tom and Greisy Snider of McCool Junction, and she has an 11-year-old sister, Makayla, who she adores.

Snider said she would skim through the newspaper before she could even read.

“It seems just like yesterday when I would sit on my grandparents’ swing set at their farm, and I would flip through the comics of the York News-Times,” said Snider. “Even if I could barely read a sentence or two, I was fascinated with the animations. Nothing else mattered besides me, the swing, and my grandmother Sandy hollering at me, saying, ‘Come get some mac and cheese!’”

Snider remembers a time in the fourth grade when she wrote her first history report.

Snider said, “My earliest memory of writing was when I wrote about Harriet Tubman and the tribulations she went through. After reading my report to the class, I felt a sense of accomplishment. Everyone has a story and being able to tell the stories of others is what I have always lived for.”

Snider graduated from McCool Junction High School in 2018 where she was an athlete and was actively involved in the student council, National Honor Society, choir, Future Farmers of America and yearbook. She also wrote for the school newspaper, the “Hoofprint,” which reaffirmed her love for writing.

In the year of 2014, Snider won Miss Nebraska Junior Teen at the age of 14. She was one of the youngest in her age division to have received the title in the National American Miss pageant.

Snider said, “I had many opportunities to serve others in the state that will forever be home to me. I believe it’s through our many God-given talents and abilities we can serve our neighbors. I find joy and rest in knowing that everyone has a purpose and has a chance to make a positive change in our community, state and country.”

During her time as a title holder, Snider volunteered for multiple organizations including Relay for Life, the American Heart Association, Blue Valley Community Action, 10\11 News Can Care-A-Van, and she hosted a fundraiser called Education Starts with Me to raise funds for school supplies for students. After high school, Snider continued dedicating her time towards community service. Last fall, she began volunteering at the Living Water Rescue Mission in York and plans to volunteer this summer in her free time.

At Concordia University, Snider competed on the Bulldog cheer team and was a member of Concordia’s Business Club.

Prior to working part time for the York News-Times, Snider was an intern at York’s radio station 104.9 Max Country. During her time at college, she embraced the early morning coffee runs, cranking out those late night study sessions and everything that came in between.

After her junior year of college, Snider said she felt an itch to try something new.

“When I was taking journalism and photography classes my junior year, I felt this pull towards doing an internship through the York News-Times. Right after my first feature story, I knew this was an area I wanted to explore. From covering local town celebrations to covering noteworthy events at the York County Fair, there was no doubt in my mind that York News-Times was the perfect fit for me.”

Snider is excited to see what the future holds with the York News-Times. She’s ready with a pen in one hand and a camera in the other to capture the highlights of York County.

Snider said, “When I was a little girl, my mother always called me her butterfly and it never made sense until now. Life may seem like a long journey, but someday you’re going to make it to your destination. When you do, you’ll look back at how far you’ve come, and you’ll realize everything that may have seemed small⁠ — those were the big things.”

Snider would like to thank her parents and sister for their endless support and encouragement. She would also like to thank her previous professors, advisors and coaches for their advice and constructive criticism. Last but not least, Snider would like to thank the York News-Times staff for giving her the opportunity to pursue her love for journalism.