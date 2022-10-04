YNT area well represented at Harvest of Harmony

GRAND ISLAND – The 2022 version of Harvest of Harmony, perhaps the largest gathering of bands in the state each year, did not disappoint Saturday in Grand Island.

Bands in the parade numbered 98 from Lexington’s middle school to collegiate exhibitions from UNK, UNO and Wayne State.

The parade through downtown Grand Island easily featured as many non-musical floats and exhibits as bands.

Representing the region in the Miss Harvest of Harmony pageant and riding in convertibles leading their bands were candidates Payton Gerken (McCool Junction), Shayna Klute (Hampton) and Jacelyn Rutherford (Cross County).

Local bands in the parade in addition to those three were Heartland, High Plains, Centennial and York.

Kaitlyn Oswald of neighboring Aurora was crowned 2022 Miss Harvest of Harmony. Aurora’s band took first in Class B for its parade prowess and was named the best overall band for classes A and B.

The day began at 8:15 a.m. when the parade launched, then moved across town to the Grand Island Senior High football stadium for field marching competition.

The Heartland Marching Huskies of Royce Schweitzer, a dean of band directors statewide who has helped his students fill their school’s shelves with band trophies, were judged not only No. 1 in Class C for their parade performance, but also named best-of-show for classes C and D combined.

The dazzling uniformed Mustangs of McCool took third place among all Class D parade band performances.

The Dukes of York earned a score of 64.9 points and a rating of ‘Excellent’ in field marching. No other area bands participated in the field marching competition.