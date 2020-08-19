YNT Area’s Top Returning Volleyball Players

“The improvements she has made since year one athletically and mentally have been incredible,” said Ericson. “She is a go-to-player who is able to ignite the emotion on our side of the court. She was a solid six-rotation player who could be trusted by her teammates.”

Case, a 5 foot 10 inch middle hitter was second on the team in kills with 219 as she hammered a season high of 16 against the Aurora Huskies and her .242 hitting percentage was the highest among the Duke starters. Her 219 kills was No. 8 in the final York News-Times stats.

Her 59 blocks was best on the team and fifth among area players.

At the end of the season the Central Conference selected her to the second team and she also earned honorable mention Class B in the Omaha World-Herald. She was also an YNT All-Area selection.

Cameran Jansky, JR., Exeter-Milligan- (MH)

Over the past several seasons the Exeter-Milligan volleyball team has been blessed with great athletes.

As a junior in 2019, 5-foot 9 inch middle-hitter Cameran Jansky finally got her turn on the court and she didn’t miss a beat as she was in the top three team categories in blocking; kills and ace serves.