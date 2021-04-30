YMS Wax Museum informative, generous and clever, too

He continues, “We originally researched only scientists and inventors as part of our Science Curriculum. Over the years it has turned into much more. We open it up to anyone who has had a positive impact on society. Kids spend three weeks researching, writing a script, creating a storyboard and finding props and an outfit.

“The idea of turning the Wax Museum into a donation also came in 2012 when former YMS principal Brian Tonniges and I were talking. We thought it would be a fun way to show the kids the importance of giving back to the community. We decided to put out bags for people to put money in and have the kids come to life. I had the kids vote on where they wanted to donate the money. We chose from only local options,” he said. “It was decided in 2012 to donate to the York Pride Pack Program at York Elementary School. The York Pride Pack uses the money to put food items in backpacks for kids in need to take home from the elementary school. A lot of the kids in our sixth grade class help put the food in backpacks when they are fifth graders at YES. We have decided to keep it with Pride Pack each year.”