YMS principal meets with Nebraska Congressional members on education budget

WASHINGTON DC – Earlier this month, York Middle School Principal Kenny Loosvelt met with Congressional Representatives Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith in the Capitol, to ask for resources to address the twin student mental health and educator shortage crises.

The meeting was part of the annual National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Advocacy Conference and National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) National Leaders Conference that brought 350 school leaders to meet with over 200 members of Congress and their staff as they finalize the FY 2022 federal education budget.

“It was an honor to represent secondary school principals of Nebraska and both promote the amazing things our schools are doing as well as ask our Representatives for some much needed support with both mental health and educator shortage problems we are facing,” Principal Loosvelt said.

“To best serve our students, our elected officials must learn from educators who are actually leading our schools,” said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe. “These amazing educators know what works in their respective communities and we must use their hard earned knowledge to guide our way forward. But their efforts here today are just the beginning. Until we intentionally and systemically put principals at the design table, we will never break out of the cycle of ‘try this try that,’ which has plagued education for decades.”

NASSP’s December 2021 nationally representative survey of principals captured the crisis principals and their students are facing. Findings include:

● School leader job satisfaction is at an ultimate low with almost 4 out of 10 principals (38%) expecting to leave the profession in the next three years.

● 68% of principals report being concerned about the teacher shortage in the 2021-22 school year, with 41% reporting they are “extremely concerned.” Similarly, 68% are concerned about educator burnout, with 44% reporting they are “extremely concerned.”

● More than one-quarter (26%) report that the pandemic had a “great deal” of impact on their inclination to consider leaving their role as principal.

● 9 out of 10 are concerned about student wellness this school year, with 49% reporting they are “extremely concerned.”

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) is the leading organization of and voice for principals and other school leaders across the United States. NASSP seeks to transform education through school leadership, recognizing that the fulfillment of each student's potential relies on great leaders in every school committed to the success of each student. Reflecting its long-standing commitment to student leadership development, NASSP administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, National Elementary Honor Society and National Student Council.

…