YMS Principal Loosvelt named Middle School Principal of the Year

Keri Kircher, a parent of a York Middle School student noted, “He is such a proponent of getting our kids through these tough teenage years with a good sense of self by giving our kids a positive environment to thrive and learn and grow.”

York Middle School teacher Pam Petersen stated, “Kenny takes time to connect with staff and show them that they are valued. He often leaves notes on our board or in our mailbox. Kenny is a visible presence at any York Middle School activity and has become an active part of community civic groups.”

Loosvelt has presented at the NCSA State Principals Conference in 2017 and has also been an active volunteer in the York community. In 2019, he was named the NSASSP Region I Middle School Principal of the Year.

Loosvelt received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Wayne State College in 1998. He then earned his Masters of Education in Educational Administration from Wayne State College in 2009 and has also completed his Education Specialist degree from Wayne State College in 2020.

He has been married to his wife, Audrey, for 18 years in August, and they have four children -- Josie who is 16, Brooks who is 15, Eliza who is 10 and Kale who is eight.

Officials with the association said, “Congratulations to Mr. Kenny Loosvelt for his outstanding performance as Middle School Principal at York Middle School. NSASSP appreciates the contributions to the profession and is proud to name him the 2021 Middle School Principal of the Year.”