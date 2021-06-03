YMS Principal Loosvelt named Middle School Principal of the Year

YORK -- The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Kenny Loosvelt as the 2021 Middle School Principal of the Year.
This award is presented annually to a principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region and at the state level.
This award honors principals who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of: personal excellence, collaborative leadership, curriculum, instruction, assessment and personalization.
Loosvelt has been in education since 1999. He has been the principal at York Middle School since 2015 after serving as an elementary principal at Madison Elementary in Madison Public Schools for two years. Prior to becoming the elementary principal in Madison, Kenny taught life science and driver’s education in Madison for 14 years.
While teaching, he was a very successful head wrestling coach winning three state championships and one dual state championship.
Loosvelt is originally from Rushville and is a member of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators (NCSA), the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals (NSASSP), and is a part of the NETA Fall Ed Tech Planning Committee.
Dr. Mitch Bartholomew, superintendent of York Public Schools said, “Personally, I’m proud of the leadership growth that Mr. Loosvelt has made in his short time as principal at York Middle School. Kenny has focused his development on increasing student achievement, providing growth opportunities for his staff, and making sure he is meeting the social emotional needs of all York Middle School students.”
Keri Kircher, a parent of a York Middle School student noted, “He is such a proponent of getting our kids through these tough teenage years with a good sense of self by giving our kids a positive environment to thrive and learn and grow.”
York Middle School teacher Pam Petersen stated, “Kenny takes time to connect with staff and show them that they are valued. He often leaves notes on our board or in our mailbox. Kenny is a visible presence at any York Middle School activity and has become an active part of community civic groups.”
Loosvelt has presented at the NCSA State Principals Conference in 2017 and has also been an active volunteer in the York community. In 2019, he was named the NSASSP Region I Middle School Principal of the Year.
Loosvelt received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Wayne State College in 1998. He then earned his Masters of Education in Educational Administration from Wayne State College in 2009 and has also completed his Education Specialist degree from Wayne State College in 2020.
He has been married to his wife, Audrey, for 18 years in August, and they have four children -- Josie who is 16, Brooks who is 15, Eliza who is 10 and Kale who is eight.
Officials with the association said, “Congratulations to Mr. Kenny Loosvelt for his outstanding performance as Middle School Principal at York Middle School. NSASSP appreciates the contributions to the profession and is proud to name him the 2021 Middle School Principal of the Year.”