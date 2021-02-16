YHS welding lab will benefit students, community

The state-of-the-art facility includes 20 welding booths with individual ventilation, a four-pipe manifold system, and an electrical upgrade to run the new equipment. The project cashes in at $225,000 and is funded by the district’s special building fund, and funds saved by last year’s depreciation account.

The welding lab was last updated in the 1970s and is nearly completed, said York High School vocational studies teacher Rachelle Staehr. “It was definitely needed,” she said. “It was good that we added more booths because in my Welding I class the booths get full.”

Staehr’s Welding I class consists of 20 students. Two college credit welding courses are also offered, the current ones consisting of eight students, the other 15. The updated facility will give students an experience close to what they would find at a community college, said York High School Principal Jason Heitz. “We’d like to match the welding lab at a community college by the time we’re done,” Heitz said. The classes’ coursework is for basic skills, including safety and procedure, as well as simple welding tasks like connecting joints. Courses like Staehr’s can help students become more prepared for the workforce, she said. “The industry likes them to be more prepared. There are a lot of opportunities in the welding industry.”