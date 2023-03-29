YORK – With a theme of “To Infinity and Beyond,” the 2023 York High School Prom will be held Saturday, April 1, at the York City Auditorium.

Part of the prom festivities will be the crowning of royalty. This year’s candidates are Samantha Gibbs, Josephine Loosvelt, Addison Cotton, Cailey Faust, Lily Nuss, Trey Harms, Garrett Ivey, Austin Phinney, Cole Schmid and Carter Culotta.

Addison Cotton is the daughter of Kim Hirschfeld-Cotton and Tuff Cotton. She has been involved in volleyball, basketball, track, cross country, girls’ wrestling, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, One Act, National Honor Society, FFA (officer at large in 2020-21, parliamentarian in 2021-22, vice-president in 2022-23), TeamMates Mentoring, 4-H (club treasurer in 2021, club president in 2023, York County 4-H Council Junior Board Member in 2020-22). She has also been a member of the Nebraska Junior Angus Association for eight years, being membership director in 2019 and 2020, the communications director in 2021 and 2022 and the second vice-president in 2023; and has been involved in the Quilt of Valor. She has been accepted to Northeast Community College in Norfolk where she plans to major in Animal Science and Nursing. She intends to work as a Registered Nurse as she continues her studies in pursuit of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She is also pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in animal science as she wants to continue growing her Angus herd.

Cailey Faust is the daughter of Tyler and Jacque Herman. She has been involved in cross country, track, Hope Squad, FBLA, FCA and National Honor Society. She plans to attend Wayne State College for two years, majoring in pre-dental hygiene, and then attend UNMC in the dental hygiene program.

Samantha Gibbs is the daughter of James and Irma Gibbs. She has been involved in golf. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, majoring in pre-medical, and then later obtaining her medical degree at UNMC.

Josephine Loosvelt is the daughter of Audrey and Kenny Loosvelt. She has been involved in volleyball, basketball, soccer, Hope Squad, Young Women of Excellence and Aces. She plans to play volleyball at Chadron State and major in public relations.

Lily Nuss is the daughter of Maegan Nuss and Ryan Krumbach. She has been involved in tennis, National Honor Society, FBLA, FFA, student council, Young Women of Excellence and Hope Squad. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln to major in animal science.

Carter Culotta is the son of Shawna and Jeff Culotta. He has been involved in football, golf, National Honor Society and FFA. He plans to attend the University of Florida Gulf Coast and pursue a major in finance.

Trey Harms is the son of Jason and Tonya Harms. He has been involved in speech, play production, tennis, musical, band, Hope Squad, quiz bowl, Chamber Singers, show choir, National Honor Society, math competition, the Poetry Club, student government and golf. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and pursue a degree in elementary education and special education.

Garrett Ivey is the son of Dana and Barbra Ivey. He has been involved in football, basketball, soccer, FFA, FLBA (being president), ACES and FCA. He plans to attend the University of Kansas and pursue a degree in business management.

Austin Phinney is the son of Chad and Suzanne Phinney. He has been involved in football, basketball, soccer, has been a class officer, involved in National Honor Society, quiz bowl and FCA. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Cole Schmid is the son of Scott and Dana Schmid. He has been involved in one act, speech, tennis, golf, football, track, Circle of Friends, FFA, musical, ACES, Chamber Singers, FCA, Dukes and Duchesses, quiz bowl, All Writes Reserved, student council and Hope Squad. He plans to attend UNL and get a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders and a masters in speech and language pathology.