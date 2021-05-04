YHS students see the glad and the sad of Mother Nature

As a young hunter, Miller was fortunate to live in a region of the state in which ring-necked pheasants were abundant. He reveled in the birds, the habitat they occupied, bird dogs and just being out there with good buddies.

“I fell in love with the species down there as a hunter,” he said. When he moved to York, Miller was “heartbroken that they were not thriving” here.

Miller learned of Dustin Chrisman, a man whose business is raising pheasants another game bird species or two at Double Barrel Game Farm near McCool Junction.

Miller looked up Chrisman to see if he would come speak with his students. The teacher’s intense interest and thirst for knowledge about pheasants obviously became apparent to Chrisman.

“He said you need to come down here and work, so I did” during time made available by the pandemic lockdown of York Public Schools.

“That got me back” into his attitude of affection for pheasants and led to a project of his own. “I built a pen out at my house and got the birds from him (Chrisman). I took 38 home and I still have 33” represented by the 26 hens and seven roosters reference above.

The hard science aspects of the project run to cerebral topics like embryology, behavior development and much more.