YHS students see the glad and the sad of Mother Nature

YORK – From eggs to hatchlings to birds released into prime habitat – the wildlife biology on steroids project at York High School is going strong.
Science teacher, outdoorsman and pheasant enthusiast Josh Miller is leading more than 50 students through the many stages of breeding the birds, gathering, incubating and hatching eggs, then ultimately releasing the fuzzy youngsters into the countryside not far from York.
The brood stock for this inaugural, uniquely hands-on curriculum lies in the 26 hen and seven rooster pheasants that reside at Miller’s rural York home. They are the pipeline through which eggs enter the process.
Last Friday after checking on eggs incubating in Miller’s classroom above a tray at the bottom where two or three, hours-old hatchlings scampered about, a group of students loaded into a van and drove to the country to check on the welfare of birds in a self-contained, custom holding container complete with self-watering and self-feeding systems.
The idea of placing them in the habitat they will occupy upon release, Miller explained, was to perhaps acclimate the birds to their surroundings.
With lots of young helpers immediately at hand, Miller leads the considerable work involved in monitoring and tending birds, first in the classroom incubator and simultaneously at the release site out of town.
All was well Friday and the release was set for late Monday morning.
Returning on the heels of Sunday night’s heavy rain, lightning, thunder and general disruption, some mortality was discovered.
The young birds, though in a covered container, were nonetheless vulnerable to the soaking rain and cold. With feathers not yet heavy or stout enough to keep the water at bay, the young creatures were unable to withstand the soaking chill.
As sad and Miller and his small group of students were to discover their loss, the teacher said it was very much a teaching moment … if not a pleasant one.
Happily, 18 confused and initially hesitant pheasants flew, one or two at a time, into the surrounding knee-high grass, brush and tree habitat.
Nowhere in his contract with York Public Schools is Miller required to go the extra mile to present such over-the-top academic content. Pheasants aren’t the only critters, either. Across from the incubator in his classroom is a large tank in which a cloud of tiny rainbow trout flits about in perpetual motion. The kids hatched them from eggs, too.
So why does he go to the trouble?
To add depth to the education his students receive, if course, but there’s a personal angle, too, especially the pheasants.
As a young hunter, Miller was fortunate to live in a region of the state in which ring-necked pheasants were abundant. He reveled in the birds, the habitat they occupied, bird dogs and just being out there with good buddies.
“I fell in love with the species down there as a hunter,” he said. When he moved to York, Miller was “heartbroken that they were not thriving” here.
Miller learned of Dustin Chrisman, a man whose business is raising pheasants another game bird species or two at Double Barrel Game Farm near McCool Junction.
Miller looked up Chrisman to see if he would come speak with his students. The teacher’s intense interest and thirst for knowledge about pheasants obviously became apparent to Chrisman.
“He said you need to come down here and work, so I did” during time made available by the pandemic lockdown of York Public Schools.
“That got me back” into his attitude of affection for pheasants and led to a project of his own. “I built a pen out at my house and got the birds from him (Chrisman). I took 38 home and I still have 33” represented by the 26 hens and seven roosters reference above.
The hard science aspects of the project run to cerebral topics like embryology, behavior development and much more.
Students learned one lesson by seeing with their own eyes that birds – not just pheasants – will prey on each other, sometimes to the death. Those teaching moments, while understandably upsetting, contributed to the lesson as well.