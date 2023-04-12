YORK -- It’s been a busy semester for students involved with Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG). JAG is a national organization whose mission is to teach high school students about life skills in preparation for college and their future careers.

Recently, YHS members attended JAG Legislative Day held at the Nebraska State Capitol. The students heard from Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John Albin, CEO of the Department of Health and Human Services Dannette Smith and Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Bena. The students were then given a tour of the capitol and met with Senator Jana Hughes. They invited her to a community service project the students have been working long and hard on that will take place on Saturday, April 15.

York High School student Neveah Melby said, “It was a great experience. We learned about the history of the State Capitol and learned how the government works. We listened to two parties debate on the floor and met with Senator Hughes.”

The students also competed in the JAG Career Development Conference at the Scott Conference Center in Omaha. YHS students Emily Friesen and Melby competed in the Employability Skills category. Those competing in the event have to prepare a cover letter and a resume and participate in an employment interview with two or more judges. According to the National Career Association guidelines, “The event aims to inspire members to learn more about a traditional, in-person application for employment." Melby took first place in the competition.

Melby said, “I’ve learned a lot from JAG. Last year, I got pulled out of a funk thanks to Mr. Fike and JAG pulled me together. It introduced me to a lot more people and helped me get connected with other students. I like how we learn not only how to be prepared for work and education after high school, but we learn how to take care of ourselves mentally. In the workplace, you have to be able to take care of yourself before you take care of others.”

YHS student Nicholas Bethune competed in the JAG trivia category and Caleb Ward competed in the public speaking category. In the public speaking competition, contestants are required to develop a speech on a selected topic. They are judged on the content, organization and delivery of the speech. Ward received third place in the competition.

Ward shared, “With our career conference, I learned how to properly dress, make eye contact and I learned how to properly present myself.” Melby and Ward shared how their class has memorized the acronym GNAP (greeting, name, affiliation and purpose), as a way to introduce themselves to future employers.

The JAG program at YHS began three years ago and has grown since then. This year there are 41 students involved.

Doreen Lopez came on board as the JAG specialist for this year. Lopez shared how students are developing lifelong leadership skills that they can carry with them into the workplace. Lopez said, “JAG is a project-based learning curriculum. It’s constant, hands-on activity. The students get to work in real-world situations and learn how to solve problems within the community.”

This semester, the students have been working on a project to give homeless animals a home. This Saturday, JAG students are hosting an Adopt-A-Pet event at Wessels Living History Farm. It’s free admission to the public. There will be a petting zoo, mini games and a silent auction. The silent auction will include gift baskets and gift cards to Kirtsey’s, McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, Grand Central, York County Development Corporation, Sun Theater, Starbucks and Central Valley Ag. All proceeds raised will go directly to York Adopt-A-Pet.

York JAG Vice President Caprice Nichelson said, “If people want to, they can choose to adopt a pet there. They can’t take the animal home right away, but they can take the first steps in filling out the paperwork and pick up their pet at a later date.”

Lopez said she hopes this event will show students if they put their minds to something, “they can achieve it.” Lopez said, “I hope they can leave this classroom feeling empowered and knowing that their future is bright and knowing that they are capable of anything. If you want something, you have to go out and put in the work. We are giving them tools they can carry with them for a lifetime.”