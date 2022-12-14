YHS one-act team named State Class B runner-up

YORK -- York High School’s one-act team brought home runner-up at the Class B 2022 One-Act Play Production Championship. The team competed against fellow Class B Schools, Minden, Ogallala, Schuyler, Scotus Central Catholic and Omaha Concordia.

Throughout the fall, York’s one-act team had made their presence known with their jaw-dropping “Bullets over Broadway” production featuring live music and drama.

Their winning streak began at the Norfolk Play Production where they took first followed by a championship at the Gothenburg Play Production. At the Central Conference Play Production, they received runner-up. At the NSAA B-2 District Play Production, York received the championship title and they were also recipients of the NSAA technical theater award.

The York One-Act team ventured back in time to the 1920s with their “Bullets over Broadway” production. The production is based on Woody Allen’s and Douglas McGrath’s screenplay of the acclaimed 1994 film Bullets over Broadway. It’s the story about a young playwright, David Shayne (Trey Harms) who moved to New York with his girlfriend, Ellen Tarry (Angelina Shaw). Shayne failed to secure financing for his latest work and he does whatever it takes to produce his show even if it runs him into trouble with mob boss Nick Valenti (Charlie Van Gomple). Nick offers to give Shayne money, only if his flibbertigibbet girlfriend, Olive (Hattie Chavanu) plays one of the lead roles. As Olive and other Broadway stars Helen Sinclair (Grace Uhler), Warner Purcell (Ethan Montgomery) and Eden Brent (Raima Kreifels) attempt to upstage each other, Olive's gangland bodyguard Cheech (Cole Schmid) starts suggesting changes to David's script.

Director Becky Stahr said the cast grew in performance over the season. The musical was not an easy one to tackle and the characters “needed to be bigger than life on stage.”

“Our cast rose to the challenge and worked tirelessly to make this happen,” said Becky. “Our leaders held independent practices and our whole team grew as a result.

Actors Cole Schmid, Trey Harms, Hattie Chavanu, Ethan Montgomery, Grace Uhler and Charlie Van Gomple all received acting awards at the state competition.

The crew worked just as hard as the cast in making sure the 1920s was well represented through the props, art and colors that were displayed on stage. The sound and lights team were behind the scenes in creating special effects, and the hair and makeup team worked hours on end to create the look of people in the 1920s. The captains of each department became leaders and helped the overall team grow throughout the season. It was a real team effort, said Stahr. At the state competition, York placed third as a technical team.

“We have an extremely talented group of students,” said Stahr. “Over 100 students were on the team this season. Our senior leaders were fantastic people and the perfect leaders necessary to achieve a Class B State Runner-up trophy. I thank them for putting in the extra time and their abundance of talents throughout the season. Our seniors have carried on a legacy in the theater department at York. I am very proud of them.”

Head mob bosses and mob molls were Cole Schmid, Hattie Chavanu, Charlie Van Gomple and Cecilia Asti. Trey Harms, Angelina Shaw, Caleb Ward, Kay Francis and Nell Chavanu played as bohemian artists.

Other theater professionals were Grace Uhler, Taylor Peters, Anthony White, Madi Miller, Ethan Montgomery, Raima Kreifels, Dannika Lamberty, Elle Malleck, Makai Schwartz, Clair Uhler, Emory Flynt and Riley Philip.

The waterfront mobsters and mob molls were Brody Booth, Emma Chapman, Daniel Rivera, Katy Coffey, Phoenix Brown and Jordyn Harms.

Kustabek mobsters and mob molls were Cooper Lones, Jainey Rinehart, Jesse Williams, Emma Uhler, Sergio Rodriguez, RaeAnn Snider, Isaiah Kreifels, Alice Coehoorn and Alexis Davis.

Lila Durham, Maleigha Scamehorn, Hannah Doremus, Calley Abell, Brooklyn Stearns, Gracie Long, Clover Cruz and Maddie Flynt.

The dancing show girls were Ava Goodwin, Martha Huskins, Melissa Eckhart, Skylar Huber, Madelyn Nielsen, Maggie McCarthy, Emily Otoupal, Maelynn Ericson, Carlye Philipp, Jaida Scamehorn, Kaylee White and Tuva Franklin.

This year’s stage members crew were Gavvy Acosta, Allie Colburn, Raegan Crowdel,, Maddie Chapman, Kelly Erwin, Ellie Gartner, Caprice Nichelson, Nevaeh Melby, Makenna Dowty, Blake Harrison, Hanna Skeens, Makenna Dungy, Zayden Hoffman, Ike Colburn, Zoey Eckert, Emerald Leonard, Maddy Stuhr, Christopher Trejo Vielma, Toviel Simons, Kadein Tesar and Alexis Entriquez.

Hadley Eckert, Lexey Abell, Caprice Nichelson, Brooklyn Roth, Kelsey Kling, Makenna Dungy and Madelyn Nielsen were in charge of the props.

Running lights and sound were Caden Ost, Emily Ready, Sebastian Rodriguez, Brooklyn Roth, Ike Colburn, Kailynn Wright, Savannah Johnson, Xavier Paris and Kali Wardyn.

Music crew members were Claire Uhler, Ethan Montgomery, Trey Harms, Boe Fraser, Emma Uhler, Dannika Lamberty, Ellie Gartner, Madie Miller, Emma Chapman, Martha Huskins, Allan Huskins, Allie Colburn, Ike Colburn and Gage Stahr.

Hair and makeup crew members were Jessah Linden, Moriah Eikenhorst, Allison Triplett, Dannika Lamberty, Jessica Broughton, Hadley Eckert, Charles Bell, Bee Wiedeman, Clara Booth, Sophia Becker, Elizabeth Alberts, Yaneisi Gallegos, Ruby Goff, Katlyn Krausnick, Kelleigh Skaggs, Lainey Portwine, Addison Cotton and Atleigh Hirschfeld.

Promotions members were Sophia Becker, Alexis Davis, Riley Philipp, Sergio Rodriguez and Hannah Doremus.

Costume crew members were Angelina Shaw, Cecilia Asti, Hadley Eckert, Madelynn Ericson, Carlye Philipp and Ava Goodwin.