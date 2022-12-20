YHS mock trial team competes at state

YORK -- The York High School’s mock trial team made a trip to the Roman L. Hruska Federal Courthouse for Nebraska state mock trial competition the first week of December. The team, led by five juniors -- Lily Kowalski, Kassidy Stuckey, Lauren Hills, Ellie Gartner and Maggie Rauert -- received Honorable mention.

The Nebraska State Bar Foundation presents a case that alternates from civil to criminal every year. Assistant coach Kent Rauert of York said this year’s civil case involved the gifting of a painting and diamond by an elderly gentleman. The son of the elderly gentleman (the plaintiff) filed the case, on behalf of his father, to recover the painting and the value of the diamond from the gentleman’s caretaker (the defendant). Even though the elderly gentleman gave the gifts to the caretaker, the question was whether or not the gentleman had the capacity to make the gifts at the time they were made. The plaintiff argued that the gentleman was unable to make rational decisions due to dementia. If he was competent, the gifts could remain with the caretaker. If not, the gifts would have to be returned to the gentleman.

YHS junior Maggie Rauert said mock trial has prepared her for a career after high school.

Rauert said she has potential to be a lawyer someday, thanks to mock trial.

Rauert said, “I definitely gained high listening skills, so being able to listen to what people are saying and comprehend what they are saying. I can argue, communicate and talk better than I have before.”

In agreement with Rauert, YHS Mock Coach Abbey Breinig said, “The students gain networking experiences, learn valuable skills such as debating, critical thinking on the spot, and develop high levels of speaking and listening skills.”

Mock trial gives kids an opportunity to experience what a courtroom is actually like. Kent Rauert said, “There is someone actively competing against you as you are going through the trial. It is a competition and the other side is doing their best to make it hard for you.”

Maggie Rauert’s biggest advice for the newcomers is to “stick with it.” On day one, the team is given an 80-page case, and it is critical for the whole team to attend practice, soak it all in and take in every bit of information.

At the state competition, York competed against Omaha Creighton Prep, Perkins County and Omaha Duchesne.

Breinig said, “The team competed well and definitely held their own against the first and second place teams.”

Team members Kassidy Stuckey and Sophia Becker received outstanding attorney awards, Aidan Kadavy, Lil Kowalski and Ellie Gartner received Outstanding Witness awards, and Makai Schwartz finished second place in the news reporter contest.

Kent Rauert said, “I am always proud of this group and the way they represent our community and their school. This is really the second year in a row that we have coached this core group of kids and they are just great to be around. It is fun to see how they have developed over the years.”