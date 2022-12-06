YHS Madrigal serves up talent and hearty meal

YORK – It would have been SRO audiences for the York High Madrigal, but with more than 50 Chamber Singers and two sold-out performances there was nowhere left to stand.

The talented singers, under direction of Jessica Wagner and Jenna Schwarz, led a six-way toast, served all three courses of the meal catered by Chez Bubba Café in Goehner and still found time to treat everyone to fast-moving, witty performances.

Two dinner shows featuring all things royal were 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at First United Methodist Church in York. Eighteen vocal numbers were wrapped around a variety of hilarious skits couched in high jinks.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Wagner. “We begin preparing for it the day we finish our fall concert, typically the end of October. We use every minute of class time we have and then add in a few morning rehearsals at the church the week leading up to the performance.”

First, what about that hog’s head that was ceremoniously brought to the royal table on an adorned platter and proved an object of great audience interest after the show. It almost looked real.

“The pig head is real,” said Wagner. “The Cordova meat locker saves us one each year and Ron Haarmann cooks it for us. I don't know the exact process, but I know he singes off the hair, props open the mouth and bakes it. I'm hoping some day we can acquire a wild boar's head and have a taxidermist prepare and mount it.”

(NOTE: Anyone out there with a trophy tusked boar’s head mount willing to share it two nights a year?)

“I appreciate the community's support of this event so much,” Wagner continued. “To me, it adds something wonderful to the Christmas season” and feels like a kickoff to the festivities.

“I'm so proud of these kids, they are so busy and involved in so many activities and yet, somehow, each year they pull it off with a heartwarming performance,” she commented.