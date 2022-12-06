 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

YHS Madrigal serves up talent and hearty meal

  • 0
DSC_4675.JPG

Emma Uhler exhibits the hog’s head complete with apple that was the centerpiece at the royal feast table of King Charlie Von Gomple and Queen Leah Davis and their court in Sunday’s Madrigal Dinner at First United Methodist Church presented by the York High Chamber Singers.

 Steve Moseley

YORK – It would have been SRO audiences for the York High Madrigal, but with more than 50 Chamber Singers and two sold-out performances there was nowhere left to stand.

The talented singers, under direction of Jessica Wagner and Jenna Schwarz, led a six-way toast, served all three courses of the meal catered by Chez Bubba Café in Goehner and still found time to treat everyone to fast-moving, witty performances.

Two dinner shows featuring all things royal were 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at First United Methodist Church in York. Eighteen vocal numbers were wrapped around a variety of hilarious skits couched in high jinks.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Wagner. “We begin preparing for it the day we finish our fall concert, typically the end of October. We use every minute of class time we have and then add in a few morning rehearsals at the church the week leading up to the performance.”

People are also reading…

First, what about that hog’s head that was ceremoniously brought to the royal table on an adorned platter and proved an object of great audience interest after the show. It almost looked real.

“The pig head is real,” said Wagner. “The Cordova meat locker saves us one each year and Ron Haarmann cooks it for us. I don't know the exact process, but I know he singes off the hair, props open the mouth and bakes it. I'm hoping some day we can acquire a wild boar's head and have a taxidermist prepare and mount it.”

(NOTE: Anyone out there with a trophy tusked boar’s head mount willing to share it two nights a year?)

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“I appreciate the community's support of this event so much,” Wagner continued. “To me, it adds something wonderful to the Christmas season” and feels like a kickoff to the festivities.

“I'm so proud of these kids, they are so busy and involved in so many activities and yet, somehow, each year they pull it off with a heartwarming performance,” she commented.

aDSC_4631.JPG

The Royal Court stands ready to make its grand entry led by King Charlie Von Gomple and Queen Lea Davis. This year’s Madrigal entitled ‘Little Fools Fall in Love’ played out over dinner both Saturday and Sunday nights at York First United Methodist Church.
aDSC_4634.JPG

Lively Court Jester Ethan Montgomery played a hilarious role in both performances of the YHS Madrigal Dinner last weekend at York First United Methodist Church.
aDSC_4645.JPG

Holding court at the royal table are: (front from left) Ava Goodwin, Lily Houston, King Charlie Van Gomple, Queen Leah Davis, Alexis Davis and (back from left)  Brody Booth, Raima Kreifels, Makai Schwarz, Alice Coehoorn, Malachi Coppinger, Melissa Eckert.
aDSC_4656.JPG

Duke Concert Choir vocalist Maggie McCarthy is resplendent as the Madrigal Dinner’s wonderful people-friendly unicorn.
aDSC_4663.JPG

The Madrigal Dinner came complete with minstrels, court jester antics and grand period-appropriate trumpet fanfares by Dannika Lamberty (left) and Madi Miller.
aDSC_4677.JPG

The iconic symbol of royal courts from kingdoms long ago, a hog’s head with an apple clenched in its jaws, was a highlight of this year’s Madrigal Dinner. The head looks real because it came direct to the stage via Cordova Locker.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shannon Runge

Shannon Runge, age 52 of Waco, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at her home in Waco. She was born in York on February 11, 1970 to Arlin and …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Yellowstone’s super volcano has more magma bubbling under the surface than previously thought

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News