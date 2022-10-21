 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCHOOL

YHS junior attends national FBI camp

IMG_1.jpg

Future FBI agent in training, Lauren Hills from York participated in the FBI National Academic Associates Youth Leadership Program this summer. She was one of two in the state of Nebraska that was selected to go.

 Naomy Snider

YORK -- York High School junior Lauren Hills was one of 62 high school students in the United States to attend the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) National Academy Associates Youth Leadership Program in Quantico, Virginia this summer. Are the television series Criminal Minds and NCIS a sham? Hills has the answer since she spent a week learning the ins and outs of work in a real FBI office.

Hills said she was always interested in criminology. “I wanted to just see how it would actually be, not what is seen on the TV and it is quite different.”

Hills came across the program while Googling summer camps that would keep her busy over the summer.

For one to get into the FBI program, they have to go through an application and interview process. Students must be 14, 15 or 16 years old and they must demonstrate high academic standards and good citizenship to be selected.

When she was selected, Hills was in shock.

“I was definitely excited when I got picked, but nervous at the same time,” she said.

While in Quantico, students had classroom sessions at the FBI Academy on the Marine Corps Base.

Hills said, “There were a lot of lessons about leadership and what makes a good leader, the different types of leadership and when to use them. We all have the skills to be a leader. ”

The students listened to the stories of former agents. Agents talked about what inspired them to go into the field and their experiences. Students also toured Hogan’s Alley in Quantico which is a mock town for FBI agents to train on arresting, gun fights, robberies and other crime scenarios.

“We practiced kicking down doors, which was pretty cool,” said Hills.

All of their lessons and training lead up to Yellow Brick Road fitness training where the students had to run three miles including going through an obstacle course. After completing the challenge, students are given a yellow brick that can be kept as a souvenir.

Reflecting on the experience, Hills said, “Just seeing how everything looked and how it actually worked is so different from what appears on TV. On TV, they have people who are working on the computer, looking at the pictures, going to the scene and solving the crime all at the same time, but in real life, everyone has their own, specific job. There are people for every job and they are good at what they do.”

The biggest takeaway Hills had were the friendships she has made with students from all over the U.S.

“I am just grateful I had the opportunity to meet all of these people from different backgrounds,” said Hills. “Everyone was interested in one thing and we were all just excited to be there and experience those things together.”

Hills said she will be applying what she learned about leadership to activities in high school she’s involved in including softball, track, mock trial, academic decathlon and FFA.

After high school, Hills plans to pursue criminal justice in college.

IMG4.jpeg

Lauren Hills was among 62 high school students to attend a national FBI camp this year. 
IMG2.jpg

Lauren Hills and other participants complete the Yellow Brick Road Run after a week of training with FBI agents. Each student who completed the grueling course was awarded a yellow brick. The fitness challenge began in 1981 to train U.S. Marines. 
IMG3.jpeg
