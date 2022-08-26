YHS installs new HVAC system

YORK -- As students and faculty returned for classes at York High School August 17, they were keeping cool amid the heat due to a complete upgrade with the new HVAC system.

At the YPS Board of Education meeting on Monday, YHS Principal Jason Heitz said, “You can tell the air is finally moving. It is cooling and it is moving.”

Three years ago, the school board constructed a five-year, comprehensive plan to replace their 1975 HVAC system.

York Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew said, “It wasn’t efficient. We were starting to see several large expenses to keep it running.”

It was time for an upgrade.

The major question that was raised for the board was, “How do we not raise property taxes, but still make sure we have great facilities for our students and faculty?”

Thanks to $2.6 million total in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, YPS was able to invest in a new chiller and two high efficiency boilers for the York High School to improve overall comfortability. The total cost of the project was $1.2 million.

In addition to the new HVAC system, an ionization device was installed to improve air quality.

The rest of the funds went towards masks, disinfectants, chrome books and a new bus. Then, $340,000 went towards a new English and language arts and math curriculum.

“When we found out about the relief funds, I think the Board of Education made really good decisions as to where the funds should go toward and what’s most important,” said Bartholomew.

Bartholomew said construction is very close to being wrapped up. Right now, they are experiencing some shipping delays on supplies that are putting a halt on the final touches.

Bartholomew said, “Knowing that we were using equipment from the 1970s, we are definitely going to save money on electricity and gas, plus have cleaner air.”