YHS Homecoming candidates announced

York High School has selected their 2020-2021 Homecoming candidates.
King candidates are Drew Baldridge, Jake Erwin, Sam Heitz, Cooper Koch and Jake Schmid. Queen candidates are Erin Case, Sophia Chavanu, Tory Cobb, Keeley Conrad and Natalie Rockenbach.
Drew Baldridge is one of the king candidates. Baldridge is involved in tennis, one-act play, speech, National Honor Society, Hope Squad, quiz bowl, spring musical, Dukes and Duchesses, band and choir. Baldridge is also YHS Student Council president. Baldridge plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in public relations, as well as minoring in marketing or journalism. He is the son of Kevin and Sally Baldridge.
Candidate Jake Erwin participates in Hope Squad, basketball, soccer, National Honor Society and is captain of the football team. He also was a Cornhusker Boys’ State attendee. Following high school Erwin plans to attend UNL to pursue a degree in computer science. He is the son of Sara and Joe Erwin.
Sam Heitz is in band, choir, Dukes and Duchesses, one-act play, speech and the spring play. Following graduation he plans to attend college to get his degree in music education. Heitz is the son of Jason and Dori Heitz.
Cooper Koch has participated in football, soccer, FCA, 4-H and National Honor Society. He has also served as FFA vice president and attended Cornhusker Boys’ State. He plans to attend UNL of Kansas State University to earn a degree in animal science. Koch is the son of Ryan and Jill Koch.
Jake Schmid is also a candidate for YHS Homecoming King. He has participated in band, chamber singers, one-act play, speech, school musical, jazz band and National Honor Society. After graduation, Schmid plans to attend UNL to study engineering and music. He is the son of Scott and Dana Schmid.
*****
York High School Homecoming Queen candidate Erin Case has participated in volleyball, tennis, FFA, FBLA, National Honor Society, student council, Hope Squad, Young Women in Excellence, one-act play, band, speech and choir. Following graduation Case wants to attend UNL or the University of Nebraska-Omaha to study computer science. She is the daughter of Todd and Carri Case.
Sophia Chavanu has been a part of the YHS one-act play, speech, spring play, band, jazz band, chamber singers, Dukes and Duchesses, YAAD, National Honor Society and is president of Junior Catholic Daughters. Chavanu plans to attend a four-year college to study music education and theatre. She is the daughter of Rachel and Jared Kallio, and Chris and Lacey Chavanu.
Tory Cobb has participated in one-act play, Dukettes, Dukes and Duchesses, tennis, speech, spring musical, ACES, FCA, FFA and Circle of Friends. Following graduation Cobb plans to attend a four-year college and obtain her nursing degree. Cobb is the daughter of Chris Hiett and Kevin Cobb.
Keeley Conrad has been in FCA, Young Women in Excellence, ACES and track and field. She has also served as FFA presidents and volleyball team captain. Conrad currently plans to attend UNL to pursue a degree in the field of agriculture. She is the daughter of Josh and Jenny Conrad.
Queen candidate Natalie Rockenbach has participated in volleyball, tennis, one-act play, FFA and National Honor Society. Following graduation Rockenbach plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney to pursue a degree in business/accounting or elementary education. She is the daughter of Paul and Susan Rockenbach.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!