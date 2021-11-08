YHS Hall of Fame inductees to be honored

YORK – The York Public School Foundation will be holding its annual Friends of the Foundation and York High School Hall of Fame Recognition Event on Friday, Nov. 19, with new inductees to be honored – Phil Towle and Kathy Chenault.
Towle was a 1954 graduate of YHS and served in the United States Navy from 1957-1960. He graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan in 1961. His teaching and coaching career began in Bradshaw and his career at YHS began in 1970. He retired from YHS in 1998, having been a social studies teacher, guidance counselor, football coach and track coach. In 2000, he was elected to the YPS School Board, where he served as a member until his death in 2016. In addition to his service at YPS, he was also a lay preacher for several years.
Kathy Chenault is a 1976 graduate of YHS. From there, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree in journalism and political science. She later got her Masters Degree in Writing from Goddard College in Vermont. Her professional journalism experience began as a reporter at The Lincoln Star while at UNL. She has worked at the Associated Press international desk in New York, and as an AP correspondent to the United Nations. She eventually became a foreign correspondent in China, Cambodia, Kenya and South Africa. Her feature assignments and coverage have ranged from the Rwandan genocide and ethic fighting in Burundi, to the Olympics in South Korea, and the U.S. Open in tennis and golf.
Also being recognized will be the 2020 honorees – Chad Bohling (a 1990 graduate) and Stan Meradith (a 1969 graduate).
The event on Friday, Nov. 19, will be held at the York Country Club, starting at 6 p.m. Invitations have been sent to the Friends of the Foundation 2021-22 donors and the past Hall of Fame honorees who are guests of the foundation for the evening. For those who have not received invitations but are interested in attending, there will be a $10 charge at the door. All those planning to attend must call Barb Skaden at 402-362-9146 by Thursday, November 11, to make reservations.
The 2021-22 Friends of the Foundation campaign began in July of this year and will be ongoing until June of 2022.