YHS Hall of Fame inductees to be honored

YORK – The York Public School Foundation will be holding its annual Friends of the Foundation and York High School Hall of Fame Recognition Event on Friday, Nov. 19, with new inductees to be honored – Phil Towle and Kathy Chenault.

Towle was a 1954 graduate of YHS and served in the United States Navy from 1957-1960. He graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan in 1961. His teaching and coaching career began in Bradshaw and his career at YHS began in 1970. He retired from YHS in 1998, having been a social studies teacher, guidance counselor, football coach and track coach. In 2000, he was elected to the YPS School Board, where he served as a member until his death in 2016. In addition to his service at YPS, he was also a lay preacher for several years.

