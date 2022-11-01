 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

YHS Hall of Fame event to be held

Lee Newcomer.jpg

Lee Newcomer 

YORK – The York Public Schools Foundation is sponsoring the annual YHS Hall of Fame and Friends of the Foundation Recognition Reception on Friday, November 18, beginning at 6 p.m. at the York Country Club.

Invitations have been sent to those who have donated to the 2022-23 Friends campaign thus far and past Hall of Fame honorees who are guests of the Foundation for the evening.

This year’s Hall of Fame honorees are Terry Grobe (Class of 1967) and Lee Newcomer (Class of 1970).

Grobe graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Nebraska, with a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education and English Degree in 1971. She got her Master’s Degree in School Administration from Northeastern University in 1977. In addition to her time teaching in classrooms, she has been a consultant for Boston Public Schools and worked for the Massachusetts Governor’s Office for Educational Affairs. She has published several books and from 2005 to 2020, she was program director for Jobs for the Future.

People are also reading…

Newcomer graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1974. He went on to graduate from medical school and went into medical oncology. He also received his Master’s Degree in Health Administration in 1990. He currently sits on the board of two cancer research facilities, one of which discovered the Breast Cancer Susceptibility Gene, present in DNA. He is currently the director of Myriad Genetics and the director of Cellworks.

For those who wish to attend but aren’t donors to the Friends campaign, there will be a $10 charge at the door. All those planning to attend must notify Barb Skaden at 402-363-9146 by Thursday, November 10, to make reservations.

The 2022-23 Friends of the Foundation campaign began in July of this year and is ongoing until June of 2023. If interested in becoming a Friend, contact the York Public Schools District Office (402) 362-6655, Ext. 4 for more information.

Terry Grobe photo.jpg

Terry Grobe
