YORK -- The York High School held its spring prom on Saturday, April 1 at the York City Auditorium. YHS seniors Cailey Faust and Garrett Ivey were named king and queen.

Faust is the daughter of Tyler and Jacque Herman. She has been involved in cross country, track, Hope Squad, FBLA, FCA and National Honor Society. She plans to attend Wayne State College for two years, majoring in pre-dental hygiene, and then attend UNMC in the dental hygiene program.

Ivey is the son of Dana and Barbra Ivey. He has been involved in football, basketball, soccer, FFA, FLBA (being president), ACES and FCA. He plans to attend the University of Kansas and pursue a degree in business management.

Royalty candidates included Lily Nuss, Addison Cotton, Josie Loosvelt, Samantha Gibbs, Austin Phinney, Trey Harms, Carter Culotta and Cole Schmid.

This year’s prom theme was, “To Infinity and Beyond.”