YGH surplus equipment benefits pets

YORK – A baby scale and warming lamp, surplus equipment at York General Healthcare, are surplus no more. Both have become wonderfully helpful, deeply appreciated tools at York Adopt a Pet.

One day Deb Sanders picked up the phone at YAAP and found herself speaking with Penny Jacobsen from York General. The subsequent offer of the lamp and scale was accepted … and quickly.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

York General even delivered the equipment to the local pet shelter.

“This stuff will come in really handy with our babies,” said Kim Hart of the shelter staff.

The scale, particularly, will be a key tool when the shelter finds itself trying to nurse the abandoned, lost or abused animals that far-too-often arrive emaciated. Tracking weight gain – or loss – is a major clue to know whether an animal’s health is on the rise or nosediving.

“The scale is going to be a Godsend,” for most dogs and cats, said Hart, “and now we have a heat lamp for the babies.”