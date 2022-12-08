YES students decorate Christmas tree with art

YORK -- York Elementary students are ringing in the holiday season with its sixth annual school tradition of decorating a Christmas tree with homemade ornaments. Every year, the Christmas tree matches their school theme. The theme for this year is “Wild About Learning.” The tree features animal-themed print ornaments.

Students in kindergarten and fifth graders took on the task of fully decorating the Christmas tree with ornaments made of Model Magic clay and wooden ornaments. Under the instruction of art teacher Kami Flynt, the kindergarten and fifth graders pulled it off. Flynt said the kindergarteners began by coloring the Model Magic clay with markers. They were encouraged to channel their “inner artist” by using a combination of colors to create their base color. They kneaded the clay, and used jungle animal cookie cutters of their choosing. Once they were dry, they were ready to be placed on the tree.

The fifth graders decorated their already cut out, wooden ornaments with animal print of their choosing as well.

Flynt said, “The fifth graders began by examining a jungle animal print of their choice. They really looked at the shapes, lines and color within that animal’s coat.”

Fifth grader Cole Vernon said, “My favorite part was picking out what colors I wanted on mine and seeing my classmates' ornaments on the tree.”

Vernon mixed the colors yellow and orange and added black stripes to his ornament to represent a tiger. Other fifth graders made monkey, zebra, snake, cheetah and giraffe themed ornaments. They were challenged to write their names in fun fonts on the back of their ornaments before putting them on the Christmas tree for all eyes to see.

Vernon said, “It’s not just a big Christmas tree we are putting up, but it’s art.”

Fifth grader Joel Schneider said the best part is sharing Christmas cheer to all the elementary students who walk by the tree.

“Some kids don’t have Christmas trees at home, so this is something that can make them feel at home,” said Schneider.

Schneider and Vernon said it also gives them memories of when they were in kindergarten and made their first homemade ornaments.

The Christmas tree is hard to miss. It shines brightly in the lobby area of the York Elementary School with shimmering gold lights, animal print bows and rather than a star, an inflatable monkey sits at the tip top off the tree to complete the look.

“I like that the students have an opportunity to recognize that art is everywhere and in almost everything…even on a tree,” said Flynt. “I think it is great for the students to take the opportunity to display their hard work and take pride in what they create.”