 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

YES kids learn about Arbor Day in class, then live it at Mincks Park

  • 0

YORK – Fourth graders poured out of York Elementary School, across the street and down the winding Mincks Park sidewalk last Friday. How many fourth graders in the moving horde? All of them is how many; four classrooms full.

Friday’s occasion was this year’s version of York’s annual celebration of all things Arbor Day. Trees were planted, kids demonstrated in skits what they’ve learned about Arbor Day and the vital role trees play in life for all the creatures who share planet earth. Near the end an impressive cask of cookies was disposed of in minutes.

The scene is a familiar one in York, which has been a nationally designated Tree City USA community more than three decades.

The sun mostly shone and the ubiquitous Nebraska spring wind blew as five trees of two species – London Planetree or Triumph Elm - were gently nestled into the rich soil beneath the grass of Mincks Park.

The Faller Landscape crew dug into the project, deploying their industrial strength auger and making quick work of the job.

People are also reading…

Fourth graders, explained Cheree Folts, recreation director and, along with her staff, coordinator of the festivities, are chosen because that is when York elementary curriculum presents an extensive unit on Nebraska history which, in turn, includes Johnny Appleseed, J. Sterling Morton, Nebraska City and Arbor Day, the only national holiday original to Nebraska.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fireball spotted over southern Mississippi, NASA confirms

A loud boom prefaced a streaking fireball spotted in three Southern states. NASA confirmed Thursday that more than 30 people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi reported seeing the exceptionally bright meteor in the sky around 8 a.m. Wednesday after hearing loud booms in Claiborne County, Mississippi, and surrounding areas. Officials say it was first spotted 54 miles above the Mississippi River, near Alcorn, Mississippi. At its peak, the fireball was more than 10 times brighter than a full moon. NASA says the fireball generated enough energy to create shockwaves that produced booms and vibrations felt by people in the area.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuba holds massive May Day parade for first time since pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News