YES kids learn about Arbor Day in class, then live it at Mincks Park

YORK – Fourth graders poured out of York Elementary School, across the street and down the winding Mincks Park sidewalk last Friday. How many fourth graders in the moving horde? All of them is how many; four classrooms full.

Friday’s occasion was this year’s version of York’s annual celebration of all things Arbor Day. Trees were planted, kids demonstrated in skits what they’ve learned about Arbor Day and the vital role trees play in life for all the creatures who share planet earth. Near the end an impressive cask of cookies was disposed of in minutes.

The scene is a familiar one in York, which has been a nationally designated Tree City USA community more than three decades.

The sun mostly shone and the ubiquitous Nebraska spring wind blew as five trees of two species – London Planetree or Triumph Elm - were gently nestled into the rich soil beneath the grass of Mincks Park.

The Faller Landscape crew dug into the project, deploying their industrial strength auger and making quick work of the job.

Fourth graders, explained Cheree Folts, recreation director and, along with her staff, coordinator of the festivities, are chosen because that is when York elementary curriculum presents an extensive unit on Nebraska history which, in turn, includes Johnny Appleseed, J. Sterling Morton, Nebraska City and Arbor Day, the only national holiday original to Nebraska.