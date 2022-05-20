YES kids learn a science lesson, then eat watermelon

YORK – Could a rubber band or two or even, say, three possibly cause a watermelon to explode? Of course not, that’s silly. But a few hundred rubber bands, as it turns out, is an entirely different matter.

York fifth graders – four rollicking classes of them under the leadership and tutelage of science teacher Amy Davis – competed in a rollicking (and noisy) relay race to find out which group could get their melon to burst apart first. The only tool to make that happen? Ice cream pails of rubber bands.

Once the carnage was ended – it took an hour or so - and the contest won, watermelon feast time was on for one and all.

The melon was tasty, but the underlying point of it all was purely academic, explains Davis.

“I’ve found that when kids get to experience and participate with scientific principles like ‘force’ they understand the concept better than by simply reading someone else’s definition of force,” she said. “The goal of the watermelon race is to be the first class to make the watermelon explode using only rubber bands. The race gives the kids an opportunity to solve that problem by designing and then testing their plans.”

Those plans called most for layer upon layer of rubber bands overtop themselves, all as close to dead-center around the middle as possible. The difference between teams who best executed that strategy was clear to see as those melons were first to begin deforming into all new shapes.

“I can tell them that a force is a push or a pull, but when they experience a force by watching a watermelon explode from the push and pull of rubber bands, it’s meaningful and the concept sticks. We live in a beautiful world. There is so much to learn and science gives us an avenue to experience it,” she said. This was our third annual watermelon explosion,” Davis said.