YES hosts annual Name! That! Matter! game show

IMG_9820.JPG

At York Elementary School’s “Name! That! Matter!” game show, fifth grader Pieper Linaberry digs her hands in soupy pumpkin guts. 

 Naomy Snider

YORK -- York Elementary fifth graders put their senses to the test on Monday at their fourth annual “Name! That! Matter!” game show. Two students at a time were blindfolded and given a gross object to touch and at times, smell. Based on what they feel and the clues their fellow classmates give, the students have to “Name that matter.”

Fifth grade teacher Amy Davis said it is a great way to celebrate the ending of Properties of Matter science unit and practice describing matter using only their physical properties. She said it was “also a great excuse to let the kids get messy and have fun with it.”

Some objects were slimy and others were sticky. There were objects that were scaly and objects that were furry. Putting their hands in pumpkin guts and touching a cow tongue may not have been on any of the fifth graders’ bucket lists, but it is spooky season and there were a couple of jumps from those in the hotspot.

For students like fifth grader Jaymi Tischer, the game show was fun because, “you got to actually touch it instead of just seeing it in a workbook.”

Students giggled at the sight of their classmates cringing as they touched crickets, avocadoes, mushrooms and worms. York High School students also brought animals from the animal lab including a pig, a chicken, a snake, a rabbit and a guinea pig. Kevin the Kangaroo even made an appearance, which didn’t take long for the students to guess what they were touching.

Davis said, “We have a wonderful resource in the animal lab so any chance we get, we like to team up with the ag program.”

While it was an exciting game for the students, Davis reminded the students that it was still class instruction. Davis hopes students can have fun while learning.

She said, “These skids work hard every day and we enjoy finding ways to engage them through meaningful instruction and play.”

IMG_9858.JPG

York Elementary held their annual Name! That! Matter! game show on Monday where students were quizzed on properties of matter. Science teacher Amy Davis said, “These experiences are important for students because it gives them an opportunity to apply what they've been learning. I really believe that the learning sticks best when we get to be hands-on. After all, that's what science is all about, right? We teach our students that scientists "gather information" about the world around them. Activities like this one provide that experience to, "show-what-you-know".
IMG_9798.JPG

Fifth grade Amariya Ocampo feels around a bowl of mushrooms to beat her competitor in the Name! That! Matter! game show. 
IMG_9809.JPG

Hector Leon Turquiz gets squeamish at the feel of mashed zucchini.
IMG_9837.JPG

Gavin Kava digs around a bowl of worms at the YES Name! That! Matter! Game Show.
IMG_9845.JPG

Fifth grader Malaki Reyna takes a guess at what is in the bowl (crickets). 
IMG_9853.JPG

Competing in the YES Name! That! Matter! game show are fifth graders Martin Sanchez-Rodriguez and Arena Bailey.
IMG_9864.JPG

Fifth graders Briley Billups and Kaden Hielbrun touch a cow tongue for their first time in the YES Name! That! Matter! game show.
