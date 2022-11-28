YES holds first Thanksgiving parade

YORK -- The York Public Schools’ fourth grade class was in the holiday spirit last week as they held their first annual Thanksgiving parade, Duke style.

The parade featured floats that were hand-made by the fourth graders. Remote control cars, scooters and skateboards were used to mount balloons that represented the faces of well-known book characters.

The students noted the difficulties they had while putting together their floats, like having to blow up balloons several times after the first ones popped or having to come up with a different plan of action when their floats toppled over during test runs.

Fourth grade teacher Karee Kern said time was a big constraint for the students. The fourth graders only had one-hour work sessions in class to think of what characters they want to display, put together the details and test out their floats. In order to show their floats in the parade, the floats had to move and stand up without a touch of a hand.

“The process of designing and creating their floats allowed students the opportunity to work through the steps of the engineering design process, which is something fourth graders spend time learning in science class,” said Kern.

Audrey Loosvelt, who also teaches fourth grade, said prior to building the floats, students read the narrative, nonfiction book called Balloons Over Broadway, which teaches the history of the parade and evolution of parade floats. They analyzed sentences from the text to practice parts of speech and sentence structure, and browsed the Macy’s Day Parade website to look at details and the dimensions of the floats.

Students found creative ways to guide their floats by using strings or popsicle sticks taped to their floats. As long as they weren’t touching their floats, they met the criteria.

Kern said teamwork was crucial in pulling off a sturdy float.

“It’s a great opportunity for students collaborate and work together to organize their ideas and turn them into a successful plan and design,” said Kern.

Books such as Babe the Blue Ox, Diary of the Wimpy Kid, Charlotte’s Web, and the One and Only Ivan were represented in the parade.

“The kids blew us away with their creativity,” said Loosvelt.

Loosvelt hopes to grow the event by inviting parents and other grades to view the parade next time.