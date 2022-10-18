YCDC wraps up 2022 17-County Leadership Program

YORK -- York County Development Corporation (YCDC) hosted 10 upcoming local leaders in this year’s 17-County Leadership Program. Participants represented a wide array of businesses, such as local banks, non-profits, media, agriculture, community relations, and law enforcement. Running from August to October, participants met a total of three times, each meeting lasting four hours.

Throughout the class, instructor Dr. Shannon Leinen, MBA, M.Ed., stressed the importance of investing in leadership programs. “Leadership can be innate or developed. It is important that professionals hone in on their natural abilities so they can consciously work on those that can be a challenge for them -- great leaders tackle this head on. Those who signed up and participated in this programming were clearly up for the challenge.”

Attendees took the Gallup Strengths Finder as well as completed the Extraordinary Leader 360 Assessment. The goal of this was to help them identify their strengths, weaknesses and what they could individually do to further improve their leadership skills. Instructed by Dr. Leinen, the class members set individual goals in which they met one-on-one with Leinen to discuss their progress.

“I feel that anyone who values their employees should take a class like 17-County Leadership. Through the classes, I learned that the most important part of being a leader is taking that step to better educate yourself, not only for you but for your employees as well, and these classes have done that. I feel more confident in leading my people and helping them to grow with our company after what I have learned with these classes,” Zach Crouch, a participant from this year’s class, stated.

Emily Perry, development coordinator at YCDC, also participated in the 2022 class.

“Cultivating leaders throughout our community is vital to the success of York County,” she stated. “By taking time to focus on the personal and professional growth of these individuals, local businesses are able to increase retention, engagement and overall confidence in their leadership staff.”

The last class session and a graduation ceremony on October 20 brings the 2022 program to an end.

When reflecting back on this year’s graduating participants, Dr. Leinen said, “It has been a pleasure to work with 17-County Leadership. As we have worked with the group and individual coaching sessions in this program, it is easy to see the growth these professionals have gained in just a short time. They have processed, practiced and projected leadership goals and have gained set of tools in their tool belts that that are tailored to them. I am proud of the self-awareness and growth we have achieved and of the professional networking we've done.”