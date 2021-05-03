YCDC to host Economic Development Week celebration

Jim Ulrich, YCDC president, said, “Economic development, in so many ways, has a positive impact throughout York County. These positive impacts include new and renovated housing, business strategic planning, succession planning, expansion, new business recruitment, and so much more. Behind all of these efforts is a talented, dedicated, visionary, and passionate York County Development Corporation (YCDC) team, consisting of Executive Director Lisa Hurley, Derek Dauel and Deb Heskett. This success also takes numerous partnerships within our communities and a board of directors who are owners of the vision: ‘The YCDC will be the catalyst for economic and community vitality, resulting in York County, Nebraska, becoming widely recognized as the first choice for businesses and families in the region.’ During Economic Development Week, we celebrate all of these efforts and success, and are so very grateful and excited for the future right here in York County.”