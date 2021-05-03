YCDC to host Economic Development Week celebration

YORK – York County Development Corporation (YCDC) is marking National Economic Development Week from May 9-15, to celebrate the contributions of positive economic development and explain the role of the profession in our local community, including stewardship of:
● Policies that government undertakes to meet broad economic objectives including inflation control, high employment, and sustainable growth.
● Policies and programs to provide services such as building highways, managing parks, and providing medical access to the disadvantaged.
● Policies and programs explicitly directed at improving the business climate through specific efforts, business finance, marketing, neighborhood development, business retention and expansion, technology transfer, real estate development, and others.
“I’m proud to say through YCDC’s activities, programs, advocacy, and partnerships, we are doing activities that hit each of the above bullet points,” Lisa Hurley, executive director of YCDC said.
Now in its sixth year, National Economic Development Week was created by the International Economic Development Council, the largest professional membership organization for economic developers, in 2016 to recognize the unique role that economic development has in creating vibrant communities with strong economies. Over five years, more than 450 campaigns have been created throughout the United States and Canada, creating millions of impressions, hundreds of news stories, blog entries, videos, events, and other activities. Cities, counties and states recognized the week in past years through official proclamations, local community events, and informational campaigns online and through social media. The United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) has also issued a statement commemorating Economic Development Week in past years.
Jim Ulrich, YCDC president, said, “Economic development, in so many ways, has a positive impact throughout York County. These positive impacts include new and renovated housing, business strategic planning, succession planning, expansion, new business recruitment, and so much more. Behind all of these efforts is a talented, dedicated, visionary, and passionate York County Development Corporation (YCDC) team, consisting of Executive Director Lisa Hurley, Derek Dauel and Deb Heskett. This success also takes numerous partnerships within our communities and a board of directors who are owners of the vision: ‘The YCDC will be the catalyst for economic and community vitality, resulting in York County, Nebraska, becoming widely recognized as the first choice for businesses and families in the region.’ During Economic Development Week, we celebrate all of these efforts and success, and are so very grateful and excited for the future right here in York County.”
YCDC has participated in Economic Development Week since 2017. In 2021, there are several activities planned:
• York County, the City of Henderson, the City of York, the Village of Benedict, the Village of Bradshaw, the Village of McCool Junction and the Village of Waco have all declared May 9-15 Economic Development Week.
• “What is an Online Presence?” for YCDC members on May 11
• “The Importance of LinkedIn Training” for YCDC members on May 12