YCDC to hold second session of 17 County Leadership Program

YORK – In 2020 and 2021, the York County Development Corporation (YCDC) organized a leadership program with the help of Cultivate Rural Leaders. The program has since transitioned to being run by Dr. Shannon Leinen, professor of the York College’s Master of Arts in Organizational and Global Leadership program.

Up to 17 individuals will complete the program, which will run through October. Applications will be released to Leadership York participants on April 20 and to the YCDC membership on May 4. Applications will be due June 30.

Participants will meet for three four-hour sessions as a group to improve their leadership skills and connect with other rising leaders in the county. Participants will also be involved in three, one-on-one leadership coaching calls to evaluate their strengths in the workplace and community and complete a 360-degree leadership evaluation.

“Developing leaders is a key to the future success of our county, so we are being proactive to provide a program dedicated to this. We know improved leadership will make our local businesses stronger and provide for the leadership in the county to keep moving forward,” said Lisa Hurley, YCDC executive director.

Leadership development will be completed through projects in class, based on material from The Leadership Challenge by James Kouzes and Barry Posner. Major topics covered will include “modeling the way, inspiring a shared vision, challenging the process, enabling others to act and encouraging the heart.” In addition to the classroom activities, individuals will also participate in three, one-on-one coaching sessions around strengths and improving leadership skills based on their individual survey feedback.

The program involves the presentation of new material, class interaction and time for reflection.

“To learn leadership, it is important to learn new information as an individual, but also have the support of a cohort as you grow,” said Dr. Leinen, who will facilitate the program.

Dr. Leinen went on to say, “The amazing outcome I see from this program is how individuals grow in their own leadership for their organization and at the same time develop meaningful relationships with other leaders for future partnerships and that makes rural Nebraska work.”

YCDC is recruiting individuals to participate in the program and businesses to sponsor employees to attend. If someone is interested or has questions, they can contact Lisa Hurley at lhurley@yorkdevco.com or 402.362.3333 or go to https://www.yorkdevco.com/workforce/17-county-leadership.

YCDC will start receiving finalized applications on Thursday, April 28.

Hurley also recognized the following sponsors: Central Valley Ag and Cornerstone Bank (partners); Agri Products Inc., Black Hills, Penner’s Tire and Auto, Perennial Public Power District, York Chamber of Commerce, York General and York State Bank (associates); as well as Kopsa Otte, Jensen Lumber and NPPD (supporters).