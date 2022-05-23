YCDC’s 17 County Leadership Program soon to start second class

YORK -- In 2020 and 2021, York County Development Corporation (YCDC) organized the 17 County Leadership Program with the help of Cultivate Rural Leaders. The program has since transitioned to being run by Dr. Shannon Leinen, professor of York College’s Master of Arts in Organizational and Global Leadership program. Up to 17 leaders will be selected for the 2022 program, which will run through October 2022. Applications will be due June 30.

Participants will meet for three, four-hour sessions as a group to improve their leadership skills and connect with other rising leaders in the county. Participants will also be involved in three, one-on-one leadership coaching calls to evaluate their strengths in the workplace and community and complete a 360-degree leadership evaluation.

“Developing leaders is a key to the future success of our county, so we are being proactive to provide a program dedicated to this. We know improved leadership will make our local businesses stronger and provide for the leadership in the county to keep moving forward,” said Lisa Hurley, YCDC executive director.

2021 Class participant Lonnie Berger said, “This program has been excellent. Regardless of where you may be in your leadership journey, you will be challenged in your thinking and in your leadership. There's something for every leader in this class.”

Leadership development will be completed through projects in class, based on material from “The Leadership Challenge” by James Kouzes and Barry Posner. Major topics covered will include modeling the way, inspiring a shared vision, challenging the process, enabling others to act and encouraging the heart. In addition to the classroom activities, individuals will also participate in three, one-on-one coaching sessions around strengths and improving leadership skills based on their individual survey feedback.

The program involves the presentation of new material, class interaction, and time for reflection.

“To learn leadership, it is important to learn new information as an individual, but also have the support of a cohort as you grow,” said Dr. Leinen, who will facilitate the program.

Dr. Leinen went on to say, “The amazing outcome I see from this program is how individuals grow in their own leadership for their organization and at the same time develop meaningful relationships with other leaders for future partnerships and that makes rural Nebraska work.”

YCDC is recruiting individuals to participate in the program and businesses to sponsor employees to attend. If someone is interested or has questions, they should contact Hurley at lhurley@yorkdevco.com or 402.362.3333 or go to https://www.yorkdevco.com/workforce/17-county-leadership.

Sponsors of the program are: (Partners) Central Valley Ag, Cornerstone Bank and EDF Renewables; (Associates) Agri Products Inc., Black Hills, Penner’s Tire and Auto, Perennial Public Power District, York Chamber of Commerce, York General Health Care Services and York State Bank; (Supporter) Kopsa Otte, Jensen Lumber and Nebraska Public Power District.