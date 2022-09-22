YCDC recognized by international council

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the world's largest professional association for economic developers, has selected York County Development Corporation as a recipient of its 2022 Excellence Awards.

During the IEDC annual conference, the awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects and programs. York County Development Corporation was selected as the Bronze Recipient for the General Purpose Website category in honor of its efforts in creating positive change within the community.

“Communities need our profession now more than ever. This year's awardees exemplify the ingenuity, leadership, and determination needed to meet the challenges of today and the future. The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic development and demonstrate the level of leadership that our profession strives for every day,” shared IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle.

“This year’s awards selection process was especially competitive. We are honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing submissions, projects, and partnerships have improved regional quality of life,” added IEDC Awards Advisory Committee Chair Christina Winn.

Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers worldwide. IEDC received over 500 submissions from the United States and four other countries worldwide.

The General Purpose Website award presentation has brought recognition and acclaim to the York County community as the event was attended by economic development professionals and site consultants worldwide. The York County Development Corporation website -- designed by Golden Shovel Agency, an economic development communications firm -- provides resources to the business community to promote business stability and growth while also providing useful information for the workforce.

“I am incredibly honored for YCDC to be selected for this award,” said York County Development Corporation Director Lisa Hurley. “Our team has worked hard to continue to add tools, such as Size Up | York County that will benefit all business sizes in our county. We are thrilled to once again receive recognition from IEDC for our continued vision and innovation.”